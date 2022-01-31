5 best Free Fire tips to use Gloo Walls in Solo vs Squad situations

The only sheer way to outmaneuver opponents during a 1v4 in Free Fire is by using gloo walls. This utility item is considered "meta" in-game and can be used in numerous situations.

However, unlike traditional tactics, players will have to adapt their strategy to make better use of the gloo wall. Simply placing one down will not offer many benefits when there are four opponents to deal with simultaneously.

Best gloo wall tactics to improve the odds of winning a 1v4 fight in Free Fire

5) Confuse the enemy team by placing multiple gloo walls

When dealing with multiple opponents at once, sometimes confusing them goes a long way. Instead of placing a single gloo wall to take cover behind, players should place a few.

This will confuse opponents and leave them guessing as to behind which one the player is hiding. Additionally, they may even use abilities and supplies to break down the gloo walls, which in turn puts them at a slight tactical disadvantage.

4) Trap an opponent behind a gloo wall during combat

When engaged in close-range combat, gloo walls can be used to absorb the devastating damage inflicted by shotguns. However, they can also be used to pin and trap opponents in place.

Players can use gloo walls to push opponents into a corner and trap them. Once trapped, they can either be used as bait to attract the enemy team or swiftly eliminated using a grenade.

3) Scale a house using gloo walls to flank opponents inside

During hot-drop fights in locations with many buildings, the enemy team is bound to occupy one. They will either camp inside or simply occupy it to resupply and let their abilities cool down.

Given the amount of firepower they have, attacking them directly will lead to an early exit. Thankfully, there is an alternative way to attack them. Players can use gloo walls to scale the building from the side and flank attack from an open window.

2) Use the 360° gloo wall trick for defense

Taking on an entire squad in Free Fire has its own risks. At times, they manage to surround the player and attack from all sides. In these situations, gloo walls can buy some time and provide brief protection.

By laying out gloo walls in a 360° arc, players can create a small shield. This 360° gloo wall trick will buy the user some time to heal and plan a counter-attack. If luck is on their side, they will be able to break out and escape to safety.

1) Place gloo walls when retreating from the enemy

When rotating or running away from the enemy team, gloo walls can be placed to make it easier. While simply placing gloo walls to stop bullets is acceptable, there is an advanced trick that users can implement.

By using the back run gloo wall trick in Free Fire, players can keep up their momentum while running away from a battle. If done correctly, no damage will be sustained during the tactical retreat.

