5 best Free Fire tips to use SMGs like a pro (March 2023)

Free Fire offers a plethora of immersive in-game dynamics like HD graphics and a wide range of weapons. Players can choose their favorites and wreak havoc on the battleground. Garena has added a variety of weapons ranging from shotguns, assault rifles, and SMGs.

SMGs, or sub-machine guns, are one of the most widely used options in the title. They offer a quick rate of fire and reload speed, which is helpful in quickly eliminating enemy squads. However, they can be difficult for beginners to master and use efficiently in matches.

This article discusses the five best tips to use SMGs similar to pro players in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players should avoid playing it. They can access their FF IDs via the non-restricted MAX version of the game instead.

5 best tips and tricks to use SMGs like professional players in Free Fire

1) Work on precision and game-sense

Free Fire has an amazing shooting mechanism where the player is required to keep his crosshair on the enemy's body and start shooting. However, it requires great accuracy to keep the reticle on the opponent and not let them flee from the bullets.

Gamers must work on their game-sense, which comes with experience and includes not rushing in the open area to finish off the opponent. Players can also acquire upgradable weapon skins with enhanced attributes.

2) Learn new skills

Gamers must acquire new skills in Free Fire while ranking up in higher leagues and mastering new weapons. It can involve peeking before firing and using the TPP advantage to deal initial damage to the opponent to lower their HP.

Other than this, players must use their gloo walls and utilities like frag grenades effectively in the battle to easily knock out enemy players. It will help the team to successfully wipe out the opponents and get their loot and Booyah.

3) Work on HUD controls and sensitivity settings

In Free Fire, HUD controls and sensitivity settings are of great help in mastering any weapon. With the former, players can customize their default control layout and change the positions of different buttons. They are recommended to shift to a more comfortable grip for quick reflexes.

Sensitivity settings help gamers to change different values for their general camera angles and other scopes, which enhances the smoothness of aim transfer and recoil control. For SMGs, a good set of sensitivities will help them quickly aim-trace and enhance their crosshair accuracy.

Here are the most suitable sensitivity settings for players to use for SMGs and get more kills:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 60-75

2X Scope: 99

4X Scope: 95

Sniper Scope: 20-30

Free Look: 50-75

Gamers are recommended to do +5 or -5 to the given sensitivity settings to find the perfect pair of values. It will help them use SMGs effectively in both close and mid-range battles.

4) Choose good character combinations

Characters are one of the most beloved elements in Free Fire. Gamers have the option to choose from over 30 plus different options with unique abilities. Here, Hayato's Bushido skill is handy because it increases armor penetration by 10% for every 10% drop in health.

Gamers can also make aggressive character and pet combinations to get more out of the SMGs. The most recommended pet is Rockie, which has the skill to lower the cooldown period of the equipped active skill. Players can also create character and pet combinations and use them on the battleground to eliminate more opponents.

5) Practice accuracy on training grounds

The training ground is one of the best tools players can use in Free Fire to quickly become expert SMG-shooters. They can work on their deficiencies when using the guns by practicing various aim-improving drills.

Players can also create 1v1 custom rooms with their pro teammates and use SMGs to master new skills like using crouch + shoot, prone + shoot, and gloo wall tricks. Apart from training, they must use SMGs as their primary weapon in battles to learn their recoil pattern and other attributes.

