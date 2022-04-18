5 best Free Fire weapons to master for aggressive playstyle in 2022

Weapons in Free Fire are dangerous in the hands of trained players. To an extent, even a novice can use them to score easy kills if the situation is in their favor. However, a few weapons stand out for their lethality in the game.

These are top-tier killing devices and, in the right hands, can make short work of an entire team. Mastering them and their unique features will give players an edge in any combat situation during the match.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Mastering these five weapons will give Free Fire players a tactical edge in combat

5) UMP

Out of all the SMGs available to players in Free Fire, UMP is easily the best among them. The weapon has two distinct features that make it stand out from the crowd.

First of all, it can be fitted with all attachments, making it lethal in combat. Secondly, it has the highest armor penetration stats of any weapon in its class. Once a player can master using UMP, no other SMG will feel the same.

4) GROZA

GROZA is a hybrid assault rifle in Free Fire and possibly the strongest one in its class. This weapon is unique because of its effective range, which stands a 77. It is the highest for an AR in the game.

To back up the incredible range, the weapon can also be fitted with all the attachments available in the game. Depending on one's playstyle, they can turn this weapon into a silent killer or increase damage output by using a muzzle.

3) Desert Eagle

Desert Eagle is one of the most well-known weapons in any battle royale game. Much like its real-life counterpart, the one in Free Fire packs quite the punch as well.

With 90 damage per shot and an effective range of 70, there's no escaping this weapon's reach. The potential to land one-hit headshots is overwhelming. However, before that can happen, players must learn to control the weapon in fast-paced combat.

2) M1887

Shotguns can be deadly at close-range and in closed spaces. Players proficient with this weapon class can easily clean out a house of opponents. However, when it comes to lethality, the M1887 is unmatched in combat.

With a staggering damage output of 100 per shot, there's no effective defense against this weapon. The only drawback is the limited magazine size, which is capped at two. However, once a player can overcome this limitation, scoring kills will be easy.

1) Woodpecker

Woodpecker is the deadliest marksman rifle in the game. Aside from having the highest damage, it also features the highest armor penetration in its weapon class. Although it cannot be fitted with all attachments, adding a silencer and foregrip will help make the weapon better.

However, to balance things out, the weapon has a low effective range compared to others in its class. Players should get close to their target to deal high damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

