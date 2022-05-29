5 best Free Fire YouTubers with most diamonds (2022)

Free Fire is a globally popular mobile shooter, having amassed a huge active player base. One of the key reasons for its widespread fame is the adequate amount of FF-centered content produced in the community. Hereby, the community is also enlarging itself proportionally.

There are distinct Free Fire content creators, specifically on YouTube, who do various in-game activities to entertain their audience. While most YouTubers showcase their gameplay, a few are indeed known for the diamonds (in-game currency) and the premium collection they have in the game.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are urged to access their FF ID via the MAX variant.

Free Fire YouTubers who boast of having more diamonds in 2022

1) Al2TTO

Al2TTO is probably the Free Fire YouTuber with the highest number of diamonds globally. He is from Thailand and plays the shooter on the country server. The content on his channel is mostly about rare and expensive in-game cosmetics. He is usually seen with millions of diamonds at once.

Al2TTO has piled up over 2.1 million subscribers and he is quite active on the channel. His 620 uploads have been viewed about 90.2 million times.

2) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Raj Singh is an Indian Free Fire content producer renowned as the Diamond King in the country. The majority of the content is related to diamond spinning events and he never hesitates to spend even millions of diamonds. However, Lokesh has often been titled the richest noob as his gameplay is not that spectacular.

He has a massive subscriber base on his Lokesh Gamer YouTube channel, nearly 15 million. With 1,132 pieces of content uploaded, the channel has accumulated over 1.4 billion views.

3) Dyland PROS

Dyland PROS, aka Sultan, is possibly Lokesh’s biggest competitor for diamonds. His real name is Dyland Maximus Zidane and he belongs to Indonesia. Sultan plays the shooter title on the country server.

He is extensively known for having many Elite Pass badges globally. He purchases those badges by spending an unmetered amount of diamonds.

Dyland PROS has garnered an appealing set of stats on the channel, with subscribers amounting to over 15.4 million and 1.2 billion views. So far, there have been 1,730 uploads on the channel.

4) We R Gamers

The man behind We R Gamers (channel name), Ayush, is from India and creates various content on the channel. He is part of one of the best guilds in the country, BOSS. Ayush has a remarkable in-game item collection and frequently does collection verses with some big names in the community.

Ayush does not lack behind in the case of diamonds. His YouTube channel recently crossed a huge milestone of 1 million subscribers. With 218 uploads, the channel has received over 35.3 million views.

5) WASSIMOS

Wassimos (channel name) is a well-known personality in the global Free Fire community. He owns multiple channels, with Wassimos TV being arguably the best Free Fire reaction channel. The creator belongs to Tunisia (as per the channel description) and plays the battle royale title on the MENA server.

Though most of his content is based on giving reactions to some legendary players in the community, he can often be glimpsed with a huge number of diamonds. Wassimos has one of the best in-game collections in the world.

The main channel, WASSIMOS, has received the support of more than 1.4 million subscribers. His 287 uploads to the channel have been viewed over 89.6 million times.

Note: The above list is entirely based on the author's research and the data included under each name is accurate as of May 29. Also, due to the lack of information about the actual number of diamonds they currently hold, they are not ranked in any order.

