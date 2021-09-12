5 best Garena Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge (September 2021)

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is a custom room mode where players parachute onto the Factory's roof in the Bermuda map. Users set multiple constraints and restrictions like only melee combat increased movement speed and more, which vary considerably.

The choice of characters plays a crucial role in influencing the outcome of a Factory Challenge as some of the abilities are not effective in this custom room.

Note: The choice of characters provided below is based on the writer's opinion.

Top 5 characters for Factory Challenge in Free Fire

5) Kelly

Kelly can be procured using gold and diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Dash

Price: 2000 gold or 199 diamonds

Kelly increases the player's movement speed by 6%. If users have its awakened version, users will also benefit from Deadly Velocity, which gets activated after sprinting for 4 seconds, and it will deal 106% damage.

It helps users move around quickly, in contrast to the opponents on the top of the Factory.

4) K

K can prove to be a good choice for Factory Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

Price: 599 diamonds

K character has two modes, one of which is Jiu-Jitsu, which creates a 6m radius within which allies boost 500% in EP conversion rate - 5 EP to HP every second. The second mode, Psychology mode, will gain 2 EP every 2 seconds.

Users can utilize this ability first to gain EP, which can be quickly converted to HP whenever needed.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri was added to Free Fire recently (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Price: 599 diamonds

Players can also use Dimitri for Factory Challenge. His ability creates a healing zone of 3.5m radius that will replenish 3HP/s for 15 seconds. Users within the zone will also be able to self-recover when downed. The ability has a cooldown of 85 seconds.

Gaining health points is definitely an advantage in the factory challenge.

2) Alok

Alok's ability is called Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Price: 599 diamonds

Alok continues to be the most prominent character within Free Fire, even though it was released in 2019. The character is also a good choice considering the constraints of the Factory Challenge. When it is activated, it not only boosts the speed by 15%, but also gains back 5 HP every second for 10 seconds.

This will help players move around faster, giving users a difficult target to hit. The advantage of gaining health points is also an add-on advantage.

1) Kla

Kla is the best character for Factory Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Muay Thai

Price: 8000 gold or 499 diamonds

Muay Thai is a passive ability that significantly boosts the players' fist damage. At the first level, the buff is by 100%, increasing by 400% at the maximum level, i.e., 6.

Also Read

This ability enables users to eliminate foes easily. Users will deal 100 damage per punch on an enemy instead of 20, making it easier to eliminate the opponents.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod