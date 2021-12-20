5 best Garena Free Fire characters to get with diamonds in December 2021

Character abilities are one of the most crucial features in Garena Free Fire. Each character skill has its unique capability in a battle royale match, and a strategic use of these skills can easily turn the tide of battle.

Players can also spend diamonds on popular choices from the store. Each character falls into a specific price range based on their in-game popularity and strength of the skills.

This article goes over the top five Free Fire characters that players can buy with diamonds.

What are the best Free Fire characters currently available in the store?

1) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Garena)

Price in the Free Fire Store - 499 diamonds

Ability - Camouflage (Active)

The ability helps players blend into their surroundings by transforming into a bush. Players can move freely with a slight reduction in movement speed. They can revert to Wukong's form whenever they start firing.

Base Level attributes:

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 300 seconds

2) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Garena)

Price in the Free Fire Store - 499 diamonds

Ability - Healing Heartbeat (Active)

One can use Dimitri to activate a temporary zone that has healing capabilities. Players and allies can use the healing zone with a 3.5-meter diameter. Moreover, they can heal at a rate of three HP/second and self-recover from a knocked-out state.

Base Level attributes:

Duration - 10 seconds

CD - 85 seconds

3) Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Garena)

Price in the Free Fire Store - 499 diamonds

Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)

Alok's ability creates a temporary zone just that is similar to Dimitri's. The ability activates a five-meter aura that enhances movement speed and helps restore five HP/second for five seconds. Both effects cannot be stacked, however.

Base Level attributes:

Duration - 5 seconds

Movement speed increase - 10%

4) K (Captain Booyah)

Captain Booyah (Image via Garena)

Price in the Free Fire Store - 499 diamonds

Ability - Master of All (Active)

The ability provides an increase in EP by 50 (at level one), and also provides users with a choice of two sub-modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: A five-time increase in conversion rate of teammates who are present within a six-meter radius of Captain Booyah. Psychology mode: Provides an EP recovery at a rate of three EP every 2.2 seconds.

Base Level attributes:

Duration for EP recovery - 2.2 seconds

Max EP - 150 (An increase of 50)

5) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Garena)

Price in the Free Fire Store - 499 diamonds

Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)

By unleashing the sonic wave, players can damage as many as five gloo walls within a specific range. Moreover, the ability also recovers HP whenever a player uses a gloo wall. Each gloo wall deployment contributes to HP recovery.

Base Level attributes:

CD - 60 seconds

Range - 50 meters

HP recovery - 4 HP

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish