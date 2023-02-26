5 best pets in Free Fire (February 2023)

With their unique skills, pets add another layer to the gameplay in Free Fire MAX and provide a much better combat experience. The developers have incorporated over 25 of these creatures who accompany the users on the battlefield.

Although their impact on the gameplay is relatively less than the characters, players cannot completely ignore these creatures. Here are the five best pets in the battle royale title that you can utilize to gain the upper hand on the battlefield.

Note: The list of the best pets is based on the writer’s preference.

Falco and other four best pets to use in Free Fire (February 2023)

Here are a few of the pets that you may utilize depending on your playing style:

5) Rockie

Rockie pet reduces the cooldown time of active abilities (Image via Garena)

Rockie is vital when using characters with active abilities. This pet in Free Fire is equipped with Stay Chill, which reduces the cooldown time of the equipped active skill. At the base level, its cooldown reduces by 6%.

However, this is not it, as the cooldown time reduces by 15% at the highest level. This pet enables users to save a few valuable seconds while using the abilities of characters including Alok, Chrono, Wukong, and more. In many situations, this can be a game-changer during matches.

4) Beaston

Beaston increases the range of throwables (Image via Garena)

Practical utility usage has become increasingly important at the higher echelons of Free Fire. Beaston is a pet that helps with this aspect of the gameplay with the Helping Hand skill. It essentially enhances the throwing distance of the throwables, including Grenades, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade by 10%.

Once the ability reaches level 3, players can experience a 30% additional throwing distance of the items mentioned earlier. This will help in both defenses, i.e., placing Gloo Walls further out of character and offense while using Grenade to take down the opponent from range.

3) Falco

Falco reduces the time taken to land in battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Since its release a few years back, Falco has generally ranked among the best pets in Free Fire for its battle royale mode. It increases the gliding speed after jumping from the plane by 15%, while the landing speed is boosted by 25% after opening the parachute.

At the highest level, these enhancements increase to 45% and 50%, respectively. This helps players land quickly on the battlefield. Moreover, all these buffs are also applicable to the entire team, and this pet can help land quickly and accumulate the resources for fighting the opponent.

2) Ottero

Ottero can be effective while using characters that deal with EP (Image via Garena)

Ottero is one of the most interesting pets to use in Free Fire. It helps users when using Treatment Pistol or Med Kit by providing them with an additional EP. The amount recovered varies depending on the level.

At level one, 35% of the HP is recovered, while at the highest level, a massive 65% of the HP received will also be recovered as EP. This is highly beneficial while using characters that deal with EP, like K.

1) Arvon

Arvon's Dinocular provides location of enemies (Image via Garena)

Having information about the enemies around them is a great advantage irrespective of the mode in Free Fire. The Dinoculars skill detects the number of enemies in an area of a 50m radius, irrespective of their position. This detection lasts for three seconds and can initially be used only once per match.

At higher levels, players can use the Dinoculars ability three times per match, and the effect lasts six seconds overall. The ability to know the number of opponents in the smaller zone is indispensable, especially in the match's final stages.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes