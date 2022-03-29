5 best pets to pair with Alok and Chrono to improve K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

In Garena Free Fire MAX, characters and pets provide a new dimension to the battles. With their particular abilities and skills, gamers can unquestionably dominate the battlefield with a little more ease.

With more than 40 characters and close to 20 pets, the battle royale title allows players to create an almost limitless number of different character and pet combinations. The synergy of these abilities can play an integral part in helping gamers triumph.

Among all the characters, Chrono and Alok are two of the most prominent options due to their incredible abilities – Time Turner and Drop the Beat. At the highest level, the former creates an impenetrable force field blocking 800 damage. The duration of this shield is set at 6 seconds, with a cooldown of 120 seconds.

Alok, on the other hand, creates a 5m wide aura, which increases the movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP per second for 10 seconds. This can be activated every 45 seconds.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion, and the choice of combination in Free Fire MAX may vary from user to user.

Best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono and Alok in MAX version

1) Mr Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

If players do not even possess 1 Gloo Wall grenade, this ability will produce one of these every 120 seconds. With the growth in the level, the time in which users will get 1 Gloo Wall reduces to 100 seconds when they have less than two of these in stock.

Since Gloo Wall forms an essential utility item at higher levels, it has been one of the most carried pets in recent years. Chrono’s shield and Gloo Walls can stitch a path to escape in the open. Moreover, even while using Alok, it can be used as a cover or form a way for the attack.

2) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie pet reduces the cooldown period of an active skill by 6 percent when the player equips it in Free Fire MAX. Aside from that, when gamers level up the pet, the cooldown duration for a particular skill is reduced by 15%.

It becomes essential for characters like Chrono, who have a substantially longer cooldown time. For instance, the character has a cooldown time of 120 seconds, but it will be reduced to 102 seconds with this pet, which is undoubtedly an advantage. Players will save time even in the case of Alok.

3) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

After opening the parachute, players experience a 15% increase in the gliding speed when skydiving and a 25% increase in the diving speed. These buffs are even applicable to all players on the team. Upon upgrading the pet to the highest level, gamers will enjoy a 45% increase in the gliding speed and 50% dividing speed.

This pet is a must when playing a battle royale match in Free Fire MAX, irrespective of the character, as it will enable them to land on the ground quickly. Having an advantage while landing, especially at the hot drops, could differentiate between netting kills or being killed.

4) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

Users of this pet can spot one opponent using Med Kits within the 10m range, and it lasts for 3 seconds. This skill is buffed considerably at the maximum level in Free Fire MAX as the owner will become eligible to spot four opponents using Med Kits within 30m range, lasting for 5 seconds.

Information becomes essential when the zone has been massively shrunk. Based on their game plan, users can employ both characters offensively and defensively depending on the situation once the pet has gathered the location.

5) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda’s Blessing

Detective Panda comes with the easiest skill to understand in Free Fire MAX as it replenishes 4 HP upon every frag. As the ability’s level increases, the amount of health restored will also increase and set 10 HP upon kill.

Players who use Alok and Chrono will benefit from higher HP in close-range combat, which might be crucial for their survival if they choose this pet.

