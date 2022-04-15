5 characters to avoid while playing ranked matches in Free Fire

No doubt all the characters in Free Fire have some unique abilities. These may or may not be of much use, depending on the situation. While a skilled player may still be able to find utility in that ability, most will simply avoid using said character.

This being the case, users should avoid using certain characters ranked matches. Even though their ability may be fun to use, it does not provide much benefit when needed the most.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

These Free Fire characters are best avoided in ranked matches

5) Wukong

Wukong is a great character to use in normal matches and custom scenarios. His ability, Camouflage, allows gamers to keep a low profile for some time. When activated, the character transforms into a bush, making it a smaller target on the battlefield.

Even though becoming a smaller target has its perks, a skilled player in ranked mode will still be able to shoot at the bush with ease. Given the reduced speed of 20%, users will find it harder to rush to cover, ultimately leading to their demise.

4) Shirou

In theory, Shirou's Free Fire ability, Damage Delivered, is excellent as it allows him to deal armor-penetrating damage. However, in actuality, practically utilizing it is more complicated than it seems.

When the character is shot, the first counter-attack deals 50% armor-penetrating damage. However, the catch here is that the enemy will only stay marked for six seconds, after which the highlight is gone. This makes it next to impossible to use that ability in a chaotic fight.

3) Alvaro

Alvaro is a fantastic character for gamers who enjoy using explosives in battle. His ability, Art of Demolition, increases explosive weapon damage by 10% and damage range by 7%, making him very powerful when using such items,

However, this will become a waste of an ability slot in ranked matches. Given how opponents can counter most explosives using gloo walls or Chrono's Time Turner, players will not get a lot of use from this character.

2) Caroline

Caroline has a very simple ability in Free Fire which grants her bonuses while using shotguns. It is called Agility and increases the movement speed by 3% while holding such weapons.

While this ability sounds useful, Kelly's Dash is much better as it has no prerequisites. Furthermore, while rushing an opponent, users don't use shotguns, instead switching to the weapon at close range.

1) Misha

Misha is one of the most unique Free Fire characters, thanks to her ability, Afterburner. It allows users to drive vehicles 5% faster and reduces the damage taken while in the vehicle by 5%.

Although it does come in handy while drag-racing, this skill has no practical use in most scenarios. The only logical utility would be to use the character to mow down opponents. However, since it's a ranked match, this tactic is bound to fail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

