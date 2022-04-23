5 characters better than Chrono after latest nerf in Free Fire

Chrono has long been hailed as the king of characters in Free Fire. Facing him in combat was nothing short of a nightmare, as death was all but guaranteed every time. However, following his nerfs, things have changed.

He went from being the most sought-after character in-game to the last option for players. In his stead, numerous other characters have risen to take his place and outdo him in all spheres of the game.

These Free Fire characters are better than Chrono is every way

5) Hayato

Hayato offers a very simple yet effective ability in Free Fire called Bushido. It increases the character's armor penetration by 7.5% for a 10% loss in total HP. The trade-off scales up until he has a minimum amount of HP left.

Although powerful, using this ability is a risk that players must factor in and compensate for during combat. Nevertheless, they'll be able to take down opponents once mastered easily.

4) DJ Alok

DJ Alok has long been the only character in Free Fire powerful enough to take on Chrono in a head-to-head bout. However, following the nerf, he has emerged as the clear winner in-game, and for good reason.

His ability, Drop The Beat, allows the character to heal himself and restore allies' HP within a 5-meter radius by five points every second. Additionally, those within the radius will also move 10% faster for five seconds. These buffs make him invaluable in team fights.

3) Jota

Jota is a super-aggressive character in Free Fire. His ability, Sustained Raids, allows him to attack opponents relentlessly in battle because he can heal himself by shooting opponents.

If the opponent has been downed or killed, the character will recover 10% of their total hit points. Skilled players can chain attacks to heal in combat and stay in the fight indefinitely.

2) Nairi

If Chrono's ability is good at protecting others from sustained damage, then Nairi is quite possibly the best. His ability, Ice Iron, helps player-placed gloo walls to recover 20% of their current durability every second if damaged.

In addition to the defensive perk, the character will also deal 20% more damage against gloo walls when using an AR. This makes him highly potent during a rush attack.

1) A124

Following the OB33 update, A124 has emerged as the most potent and lethal character. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, disables and locks down opponents' abilities within an 8-meter radius.

The effect lasts for 20 seconds and focuses on the enemy to fight using guns only. Users can take advantage of the situation and quickly eliminate their opponents during this timeframe without breaking a sweat.

