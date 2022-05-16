5 common Free Fire mistakes to avoid in Factory challenge for an easy win

The Factory Challenge mode in Free Fire is by far one of the most entertaining in the game. It involves the entire lobby landing on top of the Factory's roof to battle it out for supremacy. Unfortunately, not everyone makes it out alive.

Given the density of players in one small location, many are usually eliminated within the opening minutes of the round. However, it's often due to the player's mistakes.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Avoid these mistakes while playing the Factory Challenge mode in Free Fire

5) Getting surrounded

When engaged in combat, players often charge head-first into the fray in hopes of thinning out the crowd. However, this does not end well as they tend to get surrounded and overwhelmed.

With limited HP and ways to regenerate their health, players often succumb to injuries. Given how fast-paced this is, they'll end up dead within seconds of landing on the roof.

4) Staying stagnant

When in combat on the factory roof, camping in one place or staying stagnant is not a good idea. Enemies will be able to encircle and trap the player in place. Even if they are able to break through, they may not have much HP to spare.

For this reason, it's always a good idea to stay on the move. By constantly being mobile, enemies will not be able to surround the player.

3) Using abilities that are not compatible with the mode

One of the major mistakes that players make in matches is using the wrong ability for the match. They use characters that don't go with their playstyle and the mode itself.

For example, using A124's Thrill Of Battle ability may seem like a good idea, but it has no value. Since opponents use their fists for the most part, blocking their special abilities has no added benefits.

2) Playing too aggressively

Playing aggressively is nothing new in Free Fire. Players rush at opponents to secure swift kills and improve their K/D ratio. However, this same tactic does not work in the Factory mode.

Players should aim for a balanced playstyle in this mode. Their playstyle should allow them to find opponents and engage in combat while keeping their HP at maximum. This way, they'll be able to last throughout the match.

1) Landing late

Acing drop timings on the Factory Roof is a vital aspect of the match. Those who land early get to pick and choose a defensive location on the roof, while those who land late get swarmed immediately.

This is one of the most common mistakes that players make while trying this mode. Instead of landing early, they wait until the last moment. By the time they do land, opponents are already in a strong tactical area wanting to launch an attack.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

