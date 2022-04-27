5 common mistakes rank pushers make while playing Free Fire with random players

Pushing rank in Garena Free Fire is tough for newbies and pros alike. Not having a fixed team or squad makes it even more difficult. In such cases, players decide to join hands with random users.

These arbitrary team-ups often go south and do not help gamers who seriously want to push rank. This can be because playing with random people takes away any sort of cohesion within the team.

That being said, here are a few things to avoid while rank pushing with randoms.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned.

Avoid making these mistakes while playing with random users in Free Fire

5) Relying too much on random players

Playing as part of a fixed squad instills confidence in each other. In such scenarios, gamers can trust others in their team to have their backs. They can also rely on their teammates to execute their plans properly.

However, the same cannot be said for random players. They often do as they like in the game and will sometimes bolt at the sound of gunfire. If someone is knocked down or pinned, teammates will not mount a rescue attempt.

4) Trying to have complex landing plan

Landing is one of the keys to success in Free Fire. When playing with a fixed team, landings can be timed to perfection, as they are synchronized and can help the squad get an added advantage over their opponents. Gamers can land in certain areas and secure loot with ease.

This is not the case with a random squad. Instead of landing together or in designated drop zones, players land wherever they see fit. This effectively scatters the team in numerous directions, and one by one, they get eliminated, ensuring the match ends in mere seconds.

3) No sharing of resources

When playing an established team in Free Fire, there's an understanding of resource sharing. Each member shares with others any utility items they may need or ammo for a specific type of gun.

This benefit is all but lost when playing with random users. Rather than sharing the loot, they tend to hoard all items, even if they can't use them. This limits the entire team's ability to fight effectively.

2) Trusting randoms to follow game plan

Having a solid game plan to support someone's efficiency in Free Fire is vital in winning matches. This is made even more important while playing in squads, as every individual in the team has a specific role.

Random team members tend to drift away from the established game plan. They sometimes have their own method of playing and will not cooperate with others. This can harm the overall team's performance.

1) Leading the attack

An idiotic mistake to make when playing with unknowns is to lead the attack on enemies. A user can never be sure about the random player's supporting methods during attacks.

Rather than rushing in to support the gamer, most randoms tend to stay behind cover and shoot. When the enemy team takes note of this situation, they press the attack and defeat the player and their team.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer