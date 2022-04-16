5 Free Fire characters and skills to increase headshot percentage

Landing headshots from point-blank range in Free Fire is easy. However, doing the same from mid-range or long-range becomes difficult. Considering numerous factors such as weapon stability, individual player control, and recoil, the task becomes impossible at times.

Thankfully, there are ways to become better at landing headshots. All players have to do is purchase characters who aid in weapon stability and increase accuracy. While there are many to choose from, only a few are worth the diamonds.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned.

These Free Fire characters provide powerful bonuses that will help users land headshots

5) Moco

Moco is omnipresent on the battlefield thanks to her technological prowess. Her ability, Hacker's Eye, allows the character to mark targets, making it easier to spot them in battle.

Whenever a target has been shot, they become marked for two seconds. This information is then shared with teammates. Due to the mark, landing headshots against the said target becomes easier.

4) Shirou

Much like Moco, Shirou has mastered the art of marking targets. However, his way of doing things is a bit different. Whenever he is shot, his ability, Damage Delivered, gets activated.

The shooter becomes marked for six seconds, and the first shot taken against them deals 50% penetrating damage. Due to the marking, taking a headshot against the enemy will be easier.

It works within an 80-meter radius and takes 25 seconds to cool down after being used.

3) Dasha

Dasha is the life of every party in Free Fire. Although she has minimal combat experience, her ability, Partying On, makes her a formidable opponent on the battlefield.

The character gains a fall damage reduction of 30% and a fall recovery time of 60%. However, the main attraction of her ability is that it reduces the rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 6% each.

When sustaining fire over long distances, this will allow players to be more accurate with every shot.

2) D-Bee

During certain times in Free Fire matches, standing still and shooting are not an option. Users will have to move about and try to land headshots. In situations like these, the best character for the job is D-Bee.

While firing and moving, movement speed and accuracy increase by 5% and 20%, respectively. This ability will allow gamers to move about with ease while still being able to land headshots.

1) Laura

When it comes to accuracy bonuses in Free Fire, Laura is hands down the most powerful character in the game. Her Sharp Shooter ability grants players a massive 10% increase in their accuracy while being scoped in.

This ability is perfect for those who rely on snipers and prefer long-range combat. The best part about it is that it works with quick-scope techniques, ensuring that gamers don't have to aim down sight for long to gain the bonus.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer