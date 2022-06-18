5 Free Fire MAX characters with most underwhelming abilities in June 2022

Characters are a significant component of the overall gaming experience and are regarded as one of the most vital components of Free Fire MAX. They are the focus of a great deal of attention because of the particular abilities they possess.

Essentially, characters can have abilities of two types: active and passive. The former must be manually enabled each time it is used, whereas the latter is constantly on.

Some characters, like Alok, K, and Dimitri, are the top options within the game due to their incredible skills, Drop the Beat, Master of All, and Healing Heartbeat, respectively. However, there are also multiple characters that players hardly pay attention to due to their underwhelming skills.

Note: This list represents the writer’s opinion, and the reader’s choices may vary.

Five characters whose abilities disappoint in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

5) Antonio

Here are the specifics about Antonio’s ability (Image via Garena)

Ability: Gangster’s Spirit

Gangster’s Spirit Description: Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster.

Antonio comes in fifth and is a good character in Free Fire MAX. His Gangster’s Spirit ability gives players ten extra HP when the round starts.

After reaching the maximum level, the extra HP received becomes 35 points. However, this particular ability is not potent in all modes, and users have better options while playing the primary Battle Royale mode.

4) Steffie

Steffie is good, but there are better characters available (Image via Garena)

Ability: Painted Refuge

Painted Refuge Description: Steffie is a pro graffiti artist.

Steffie’s Painted Refuge creates a 4m area where throwables become invalid. Allies in that area can also restore 10% armor durability every second, while damage from ammo gets reduced by 10%. The zone lasts for 10 seconds and has an 85-second cooldown.

Once the ability is at the peak level in Free Fire MAX, the damage reduction from ammo is by 20%, the duration of the zone becomes 15 seconds, and the cooldown time comes down to 60 seconds. It can be helpful but not up to the level of K, Alok, and other characters.

3) Caroline

Caroline only works with Shotguns (Image via Garena)

Ability: Agility

Agility Description: A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.

Caroline is among the older characters in the game. Her ability is named Agility, and it increases the movement speed by 6% while the gamers hold a shotgun in the game.

At the top level, the movement speed increase will rise considerably and become 13%. While those who favor shotguns would appreciate Caroline, the ability is limited and not particularly powerful.

2) Clu

Clu reveals the location of enemies (Image via Garena)

Ability: Tracing Steps

Tracing Steps Description: Clu is a modern-day private detective.

Clu was added after the OB22 update of Garena Free Fire. Upon its activation, the location of enemies not in a prone or squat position within 50m gets revealed.

Tracing Steps runs for 5 seconds, and there is a 75-second cooldown. Enemy positions get shared with teammates as well.

Upon reaching the max level, the range becomes 75 meters, the duration will increase to 10 seconds, and the cooldown will be reduced to 50 seconds. Regardless of the ability being decent, the other options of active type seem better.

1) Kla

The ability of Kla increases the damage from fists (Image via Garena)

Ability: Muay Thai

Muay Thai Description: Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner.

Kla’s ability increases the fist damage of players by 100%, helping users take down enemies in close-range fights. Meanwhile, at the peak level, the increase in the damage percentage becomes 400%.

Like Caroline, Kla’s ability is pretty restrictive, and users will not be able to utilize it in Free Fire MAX effectively. Fist fights are uncommon, so Muay Thai would not help the players much.

Disclaimer: Every ability has a specific application in Free Fire MAX, and those stated above are not the best-performing ones compared to their counterparts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far