5 Free Fire tips for beginners to push rank in January 2022

As a beginner in Free Fire, pushing rank is an exciting activity. The shift from the normal battle royale mode to ranked will be felt immediately. Opponents are more formidable, simple tactics are useless, and securing Booyahs seems impossible. Nevertheless, there are ways to push rank.

Although the task will be difficult, it will not be impossible. By implementing advanced tactics and following a few tips, players will be able to climb the ranks with ease.

Master the art of rank pushing in Free Fire by following these simple pointers

5) Play with experienced teammates

One of the best ways to rank push as a newbie in Free Fire is playing with veteran teammates. Given their hours of practice and gameplay, they can guide newer players better.

Furthermore, given their experience, they will impart knowledge to beginners. This "learn as you play" process will enable newbies to understand the game better and grasp different mechanics faster.

4) Try to survive until the end zones to earn points

There are numerous ways to earn points in a ranked match. The most effective method is by securing eliminations, while the safest way is by surviving until the end zones.

Since beginners may not be adept at securing skills, reaching the end zones is an easier option. By adopting a passive playstyle, players can easily outlast opponents and safely make it to the end zones in every match.

3) Master utility items

To truly master combat in Free Fire and make rank push easier, users need to learn to use all utility items. While they may not be helpful in every combat situation, they all have their respective uses.

For instance, smoke grenades can be used to hide from the enemy or break their line of sight. Flashbangs can be used to blind opponents and gain the upper hand. And, of course, the humble gloo wall has multiple uses in gameplay.

2) Use strategy over brute force

Brute force goes out of fashion when playing a ranked match in Free Fire. Simply "running and gunning" or "spraying and praying" is not effective anymore. Gamers are likely to meet their end while implementing these playstyles.

A strategy needs to be implemented at every level to get better in combat. This includes loot-pathing, strategic landing, and even using the terrain itself to gain an advantage.

1) Use character abilities that complement play style

Players can choose from a wide selection of abilities in-game. Some are active, others passive. Some provide combat bonuses, while others focus on healing and support.

Knowing how to use abilities that complement each other will provide a huge advantage to players. They will be able to utilize them to their fullest in all combat situations and rank push with ease.

