5 Free Fire tips to survive alone till the endzone

The endzone in Free Fire is the last hurdle before securing a Booyah. This testing ground will separate the winners from the losers. However, given how tough certain matches are, even reaching the endzone is a challenge in itself.

Most players don't even make it past mid-game, which makes the endzone a pipe dream. Nevertheless, there are ways to overcome the odds and survive until the very end. With a bit of patience and practice, the task can be executed easily.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Follow and implement these tips to survive till the endzone in Free Fire

5) Avoid engaging opponents when not needed

Killing opponents is a great way to improve the K/D ratio. While killing opponents is good for improving stats, surviving an encounter is not guaranteed.

To improve the odds of survival, players need to avoid engaging opponents if not needed. It's better to simply keep moving to the next safe zone or camp for safety. In this scenario, staying alive is more important than getting a good K/D ratio.

4) Try to play stealthy and stay out of sight

Given that an aggressive playstyle is already ruled out, the only playstyle left to employ is that of stealth. However, due to the limited dynamics present in Free Fire, stealth cannot be used to a large extent.

Players will have to rely on keeping a low profile by crouch-moving and finding good hiding spots. In this manner, they'll be able to stay out of sight of opponents and have an easier time staying alive.

3) Use silencers to ensure that gunfire is not visible on the minimap

Even though not engaging in combat improves the odds of reaching the endzone, at times, fights cannot be avoided. In these situations, players will have to use weapons or risk being mowed down while trying to flee.

To mitigate the sound of gunfire and reduce the risk of giving away their position, players should always use silencer attachments. Nearby enemies will not be alerted to the sound of gunfire, and opponents being engaged will not know from which direction they are being fired upon.

2) Stockpile healing supplies

In Free Fire, healing supplies play a huge role. While players can indeed recover hit points by using their abilities, they often have a cooldown. However, healing supplies can be used as and when the player sees fit.

Given how important they are in combat, players should always stockpile extra healing supplies to be on the safe side. Medkits are good, but inhalers are better as they provide both HP and EP. Additionally, players should also ensure that their EP reserve is always full. This will allow them to passively heal.

1) Look for safe routes while rotating

To reach the endzone in Free Fire, players will need to move about a lot. Depending on where the safezone shrinks, they may have to cover extreme distances as well. Keeping this in mind, players need to find a safe route to rotate from.

While rotating is as easy as moving from point A to point B, finding a safe route is the real challenge. Players need to avoid rotating from low ground or regions on the map that have little to no cover. These locations may hinder the rotation process and leave the player at a strategic disadvantage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish