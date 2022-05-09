5 Free Fire tips and tricks to get more loot and kills in Squad mode (May 2022)

Unlike solo matches in Free Fire, the Squad mode is a bit different. Aside from the fact that it's a team match, there are many other dynamics at play. To win as a squad, players will have to secure loot and kills throughout the match.

This will not only improve their K/D ratio and create a stockpile of supplies, but it will also ensure that competition dwindles before the end zone begins. By following these few simple tips, readers will be able to execute this strategy with ease.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

These tips will help players secure more loot and kills in Free Fire's Squad mode

5) Work as a team

The first step to securing more loot and kills in Free Fire is teamwork. Without this, players will not make it very far. If teammates have an individual mindset, no amount of planning and executing will benefit the squad.

To be successful, the squad has to work together. They have to stick to the game plan and agree to follow any instructions. This will allow them to secure kills with ease and find supplies effortlessly.

4) Share loot with teammates

Looting is an intriguing aspect of Free Fire. Without the ability to secure supplies on time, players will not be able to establish a foothold in the match. This is why it is important for teammates to share loot among themselves.

This will ensure that no member of the squad lacks the required supplies to be efficient in battle. Furthermore, distributing loot ensures that if a teammate falls in battle, the amount of supplies lost will not lead to a tactical downfall or help resupply the enemy.

3) When attacking an enemy team, have a plan in place

Team fights can get chaotic in Free Fire. With eight individual players going head-to-head in combat, mistakes are bound to be made. This is why it is important to have an attack plan in place before charging into the fray.

If each teammate is able to understand their respective combat roles and execute them to the best of their ability, the fight will be in their favor. Furthermore, this ensures that the odds of losing a teammate are kept to a minimum.

2) Call out enemy locations to make combat easier

To make combat easier and keep teammates aware of the enemy's movement, players should call out the enemy's location as soon as they are spotted. This will allow players to aim in that direction, which improves their chances of getting an easy kill.

Furthermore, calling out the enemy's location will ensure that they are not able to flank around the team and attack. This will make it easier for players to contain their enemies and deal with them on their terms.

1) Rotate for loot

While sharing is an important aspect of looting, rotating plays a larger role. It allows players to move to greener pastures to find valuable supplies. However, the task itself is not simple.

To execute a flawless rotation, players need to plan where and how to rotate. Sticking to the high ground while executing this move is the best option. Although this will not be a feasible strategic option at all times, it should be done when loot is in low supply.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

