5 Free Fire tips to win 1v1 fights easily (May 2022)

While solo versus squad fights in Free Fire are indeed brutal, 1v1 fights can occasionally get intense as well. These fights have two players going head-to-head until only one remains in the ultimate showdown.

While most professional players have figured out ways to win every fight, not everyone has mastered it. Most average players tend to lack the knowledge to win 1v1 fights. Nevertheless, by following these few tips, players can improve their odds of winning.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Implement these tips to win more 1v1 fights in Free Fire

5) Use tactical items before engaging

Before engaging in a gunfight, it's always a good idea for players to use any tactical/utility items they might have in their possession. For instance, throwing smoke to mask their movement or a flashbang to confuse their opponent.

While using such items does not guarantee success, it does increase the odds of winning the fight. With careful execution, players will be able to get the upper hand effortlessly.

4) Try to weaken the opponent before moving in for the kill

During most 1v1 gunfights in Free Fire, players tend to rush headfirst to try and secure the kill. While this tactic is viable, it's not always the best option. Rather than rushing in, they should try to weaken their opponents first.

This can be done in numerous ways. They can either throw frag grenades or use a mid-range weapon to inflict damage. As long as some damage is inflicted on the target, the player will have an easier time securing the kill.

3) Ensure that HP and armor are maxed out

When engaging an opponent, it's always wise to ensure that HP is maxed out. This will give players more health points to work with. Additionally, having EP maxed out will also come in handy. This will allow players to heal passively if the need arises.

Aside from HP and EP, having armor maxed out is an added bonus. This will make it harder for players to be killed in combat. However, relying on HP will be the safest bet if the enemy is using armor penetration weapons.

2) Engage from afar to stay out of harm's way

While close-range and mid-range combat is the optimal stance for 1v1 fights, engaging from long-range does have its benefits. Players will be able to engage the target on their terms and inflict damage from a safe distance.

If the enemy were to try and counterattack, closing the distance would become a challenge in itself. Players can easily fend off the attack and emerge victorious from the fight.

1) Don't toy with the enemy

A very overlooked aspect of 1v1 fights in Free Fire is showboating. Often players begin to toy with their opponents the moment they have the upper hand. This becomes an issue as the enemy has time to recover and plan a counterattack.

If the player is not careful, the opponent will find an opening and use it to either escape or fight back. To avoid such a scenario, players should eliminate their opponents mercilessly and quickly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

