5 great tips for using smoke grenades and utility items in Free Fire

Free Fire is more than just eliminating enemies and surviving till the end of the match to be the last man standing. To successfully stand out of the crowd and become the winner, gamers need to have a perfect strategy to help them through matches.

They often wade into situations where it becomes challenging to survive without brainstorming an idea. During these circumstances, more than weapons, utility items come in handy.

However, since not many Free Fire players are adept at using these items, they falter and often lose.

Free Fire guide for smoke grenades and other utility items

1) Extract and eliminate enemies

Campers who mostly spend their time confined within a secure location, especially a building, can be a menace for Free Fire users. These opponents are difficult to eliminate as they form up inside buildings and ambush players when they try to rush in.

The most effective way to eliminate them is by using smoke grenades and other utility items.

Gamers will be required to deploy the smoke grenade first to obstruct the campers' field of view. Once done, they can either use the flashbang or the grenade to take them out.

2) Use smokescreen for protection

If gamers are outnumbered, the best way to avoid getting eliminated is by using smoke grenades to their advantage. Users must deploy these shells and create a smokescreen, making it impossible for enemies to spot them.

This obstruction will give players some time to either escape or gear up to face these opponents.

3) Fire from smokescreen

Deploying the smoke grenade disables the auto-aim feature in Free Fire. However, gamers can use the scope to gain an advantage in Free Fire.

They will be required to equip the scope before throwing a smoke grenade to view enemy activity within the smokey cover.

The scope will make things easier to see and provide accurate shots to either knock enemies out or eliminate them.

4) Use utility items to distract enemies

This strategy is helpful in Free Fire when enemies are flanking gamers, and the only way out is to escape the location.

They will have to create a distraction and evade the situation, which is risky but not impossible. Players have to deploy a couple of smoke grenades a little distance away from their position.

Opponents will think they are placed within the smokescreen. This will distract them and provide a window for users to escape without any issues.

5) Gain advantage in last zone

The final zone of Free Fire is the ultimate place to use utility items to edge towards victory. Enemies are often preoccupied with the thought of maintaining silence and keeping a low profile. Gamers will have to use this to their advantage to secure a win in Free Fire.

They can deploy gloo walls to corner enemies hidden within buildings or draw them out of the shrinking safe zone. Using the smoke grenade and gloo wall will enhance the effectiveness, and opponents will panic and commit a fatal mistake.

Notably, users must wait for the perfect moment to do this and secure a win.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

