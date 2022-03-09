5 mistakes Free Fire MAX players make while fighting in hot-drops (March 2022)

One of the most common pieces of advice that is given to players in Free Fire MAX is to avoid hotdrops. These regions on the map are challenging, and not everyone is up to the task.

But on the flip side, these locations are enticing and allow players to improve their K/D ratio by securing kills. By understanding which common mistakes players make, they can be avoided in future matches.

Recurring mistakes that Free Fire MAX players make while fighting in hot-drop zones

5) Being picky about weapons

One of the most common mistakes that players make in hot-drop fights is looking for their favorite weapon. Since each gun-type functions differently, players often prefer sticking to one weapon.

However, in the process of looking for it, they tend to lose focus on what's important and end up getting killed. Alternatively, they are unable to defend themselves and die in combat.

4) Bad drop timing

Timing the jump into these hotdrops is key to a player’s success in Free Fire MAX. Those who land late are left vulnerable to being attacked and subsequently get eliminated.

If the player or the team is unable to reach the hot-drop zone in time, they should avoid landing in the area. Dying mere seconds after landing is not good for morale and may cause users to rage and quit.

3) Choosing a drop location with zero tactical value

While timing the jump into hotdrops is important, it is equally important for players to choose a good drop location. This is something that many Free Fire MAX users tend to get wrong.

The ideal drop location within the hot-drop zone should provide ample loot for the incoming players as they land. This will allow them to gear up immediately and defend themselves from opponents

2) Attacking from one stagnant position

Players frequently forget about moving while trying to attack their opponents. This is a tactical error as enemies are clever and can anticipate attacks. During combat, they will likely flank the player and shoot them from the back.

In most scenarios like this, with limited supplies and defensive capabilities, the player is eliminated with ease. All of this can be avoided by simply moving about in combat.

1) Looting too much without securing a strategic location

Given how large certain hot-drop zones are in Free Fire MAX, players must cover a lot of ground to loot. Unfortunately, this can lead to some unforeseen consequences.

While looting, they tend to neglect to secure a defensive position in the area. When attacked, they are unable to fall back to safety and get caught out in the open. In most scenarios like this, the player gets eliminated.

