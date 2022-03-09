Skyler vs Joseph vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for improving K/D ratio?

The K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX plays a vital role and is one of the most important stats in-game. Depending on how good or bad these stats are, players will be invited into guilds and high-ranking squads.

Having good gun skills drastically helps improve this ratio in-game. However, without good characters such as Skyler, Joseph, and Dimitri, players will not be able to fulfill this task. Although these characters are some of the best, how do they compare to each other? Read on to find out.

Breaking down Skyler, Joseph, and Dimitri in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Skyler

Skyler's ability in Free Fire MAX is dedicated to the destruction of gloo walls. It is called Riptide Rhythm and, once activated, it sends forth a sonic wave that can travel up to 100 meters. When this wave reaches the gloo wall, it instantly destroys it.

This can destroy up to five gloo walls in its path. Once used, the ability takes 40 seconds to cool down. As a bonus perk, players can even heal themselves by placing a gloo wall. This allows Skyler to be a very versatile character in combat. He can be used to rush opponents and hold the line when required.

Joseph

Joseph has a very dynamic ability in Free Fire MAX, which will put players in harm's way. It is called Nutty Movement, which increases the character's movement and sprinting speed by 20% upon taking damage.

While this ability may seem counterproductive, it does have its uses. Players can use their bonus speed to flank opponents in combat or retreat from the fight if needed. Additionally, with the bonus applied to basic movement, players will be able to position themselves swiftly in combat.

Dimitri

Dimitri's ability, Healing Heartbeat, allows the user to provide amazing support and healing to the squad. When activated, an aura with a 3.5-diameter is created. Those within it will recover three hit points per second. However, the crowning effect of this ability is the self-revival perk.

Allies who are downed in combat can self-revive themselves when within the aura. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and requires 60 seconds to cool down after being used. Although Dimitri adds no offensive bonuses to combat, his ability allows the team to survive longer during gunfights.

Verdict

When it comes to having a flexible and adaptive playstyle, Skyler is the best character in Free Fire MAX. His ability will allow players to shift effortlessly between an aggressive and defensive role. This allows them to slowly improve their K/D ratio over the duration of multiple matches.

Furthermore, with his healing ability, eliminating Skyler during a fight is easier said than done. He can heal indefinitely as long as there are gloo walls stockpiled in the inventory.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum levels.

