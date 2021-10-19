5 mistakes Free Fire players make while choosing landing location for rank push

The first and most important stage of strategic decision making in Free Fire occurs when players are landing. While it may not seem like much to new players, seasoned veterans understand the importance of landing in a good spot in-game.

However, as important as it may be, players make mistakes while choosing landing locations for their rank push in-game. These mistakes ultimately cost players the entire match, and they are forced to restart to try again.

Nonetheless, these mistakes are rather simple in nature and can easily be avoided. This will not only help players have a better in-game experience, but may also enable them to earn a Booyah more easily.

5 mistakes to avoid when choosing a landing spot for ranked games in Free Fire

5) Landing in open areas that offer no natural cover

One of the worst mistakes that Free Fire players can make while landing during a ranked match is to land in areas that offer no natural cover. Given that aggressive players usually find weapons and venture out to score eliminations, players caught in open ground will not last long.

To avoid this, players should try and land in places that have at least a few structures in the area, which can be occupied or used as cover during the early game stages.

4) Choosing hotdrop locations

Landing in hotdrop locations in Free Fire is a double edged sword. Players can indeed score the maximum amount of points by getting eliminations, or they can end up getting eliminated as soon as the game begins.

Avoiding hotdrop locations in-game is by far the safest thing to do. While there is glory to be found, not many will find it. Given how tough ranked matches are, most players will barely find a gun before being taken out.

3) Landing at the edge of the map

While landing at the edge of the map is a good strategy for safe gameplay and for players new to Free Fire, doing this in ranked BR may become an issue. Given the vast distance that players have to cover, rotation may cause some major hindrances.

Nonetheless, while this is considered a mistake, if players are able to find a vehicle or even a surfboard while looting, they can potentially rotate to a good strategic location without much difficulty.

2) Landing late

One of the major goals during the landing stages in a Free Fire match is to land as soon as possible. Any delays in landing will lead to a tactical disadvantage during the early game.

Opponents will be able to land first, acquire weapons, and start shooting at players who land late. This is a very common scenario in most matches and can be very easily avoided by everyone.

1) Landing near hotdrop locations and trying to rotate towards them for better loot

While landing in hotdrop locations in Free Fire is a mistake, landing next to them and trying to loot is even worse. Often, players land outside hot zones and attempt to loot the surrounding area or encroach into the hotdrop zone to find better loot.

This is a bad decision to make, as opponents that have landed within the hotdrop zone will be super aggressive and will not miss out on an opportunity to get early game kills.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

