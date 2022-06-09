5 rarest Free Fire MAX outfits like Criminal Bundle as of June 2022

Many players in Free Fire MAX have their eyes set on cosmetic items like skins. Costume bundles emerge as some of the most in-demand ones as they help individuals customize the overall look of the characters and personalize it.

With each update, Garena has brought in tons of unique outfits, some of which even include special features. Nonetheless, some of the older collections, including the Criminal Bundle, still stand out as the most valuable and exciting ones released.

Fans can read through to learn about other rare bundles similar to the Green Criminal.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

5 Best Bundles in Free Fire MAX like Green Criminal

5) Zombified Samurai

Zombified Samurai is one of the rarest bundles according to the community (Image via Garena)

The Zombified Samurai is a red-themed Samurai outfit equipped with a devil-like horned mask and white-colored hair. The costume first appeared on the Free Fire Indian server in late 2018 and has been added back on multiple occasions. Despite this, it is considered a rare item.

Its mask is one of the main attractions, and the bundle is currently available in the Samurai event that will end on June 9, 2022. It comprises the following items:

Zombified Samurai (Mask)

Zombified Samurai (Top)

Zombified Samurai (Bottom)

Zombified Samurai (Shoes)

4) Bunny Warrior

Many Indian Free Fire MAX players will collect the Bunny Warrior Bundle with its unique Bunny head, which multiple content creators popularly use. The outfit features a red neck scarf and light-colored pants, making it very appealing.

The Bunny Warrior Bundle was first introduced through the Draw a Bunny event in April 2019 and subsequently made an appearance on the Indian server in October 2019. This includes:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

3) The Streets Bundle

The Streets Bundle, also popularly known among players as the Hip Hop Bundle, is among the rarest outfits in the game. It was part of the second Free Fire Elite Pass in 2018. Hence, not many players own the bundle.

The outfit includes a cap and bandana, while the pink and black color theme with white shoes makes it very attractive. Many gamers use the entire bundle, while others use the top and head.

It includes the following:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

2) Blue Dino (Galaxy Dino)

The incubator also featured other variants (Image via Garena)

Blue Dino, also popularly known among players as Galaxy Dino, was part of the first incubator in Free Fire along with five other similar themed outfits. Since this was part of the initial luck royale, not many gamers acquired it due to the high cost.

Soon after its removal from the game, it became a rare commodity. The costume comes in a dark blue color along with glowing patches. Gamers can only wear it all at once, unlike any other outfit on this list.

1) Sakura Bundle

The one on the right is the Sakura bundle (Image via Garena)

Players generally refer to the bundle available in the first Free Fire Elite Pass as Sakura Bundle. During the pass, the developers provided individual items as rewards, and the complete set is based on the Sakura or Cherry Blossom theme.

Now that it is already Season 49 of the pass, the items in the earlier ones have become quite rare. Moreover, Oni Mask and Way of the Bushido (Top) are great on their own and are popularly used by players who own them.

The Sakura Bundle features the following:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

