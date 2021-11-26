5 reasons why most Free Fire players fail to maintain 2+ K/D ratio

The K/D ratio plays a vital role in Free Fire. The lower the number, the less the chances of being able to play with top players. It's essentially a mark of veterancy and being good at the game.

Despite the importance of this metric, many players are unable to get a K/D ratio of 2.0 or above. While lack of skill can be a viable reason for poor performance, most of the time it's due to mistakes made in-game.

Avoid making these mistakes to maintain a decent K/D ratio in Free Fire

1) Trying to push uphill against a well defended opponent

When the opponent has the high ground advantage, attacking them is not a smart move. They have better shooting angles, gloo wall protection, and are harder to hit. Players should just leave these opponents alone and move on.

2) Not being able to rotate effectively

Rotating is key to survival and gaining a tactical advantage in Free Fire. A bad rotation can mean the end of a match. Players often end up pinned between the edge of the safe zone and opponents.

When this occurs, they are trapped. It's only a matter of time before they get eliminated one way or the other. Learning how to rotate will spare players from these troubles.

3) Consistently getting eliminated in hot-drop fights

Players often try their luck in hot-drop fights. They land with the hopes of getting numerous eliminations. However, in most cases, this ends with them being eliminated and subsequently lowering their K/D ratio. Suffice to say, avoiding hot-drops is for the best.

4) Playing too passively and getting eliminated often

Passive gameplay is a great strategy for staying alive in Free Fire. Players can avoid fights, gather good loot, and reach the endzones. Points can be earned in this manner. However, this comes at the cost of not having any kills during the match.

Players simply reach the endzones and either secure a Booyah or get eliminated. If the former is achieved, then the K/D ratio will increase. Over time, this build-up will positively affect the K/D ratio.

5) Joining a random squad

Players should avoid joining a random squad in Free Fire. Most teammates will not cooperate or even communicate with each other. Instead of the squad functioning as a single cohesive unit, four players will be trying to achieve their own goals in-game.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

