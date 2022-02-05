5 reasons why most Free Fire players fail to maintain good K/D ratio (February 2022)

Having an excellent K/D ratio in Free Fire is essential. It opens the door for players to join high-level guilds and play with elite users. Additionally, it also showcases users proficient in combat and mastery in-game.

Unfortunately, not everyone can maintain an excellent K/D ratio. While at times things don't work out due to situational developments, for the most part, it's due to silly mistakes made in-game. Thankfully, most of these can be solved quite easily.

These may be a few reasons why Free Fire players fail to maintain a good K/D ratio in-game

5) Not securing enough kills during matches

To maintain a decent K/D ratio, players need to secure kills. Without being able to do so, this stat will not grow. For instance, if users get one kill per game and get eliminated, the growth rate of the K/D ratio breaks even.

For it to grow, they need to score eliminations in every match, even if this means getting eliminated in the process. At times, going out in a blaze of glory is better than waiting for the wind to snuff out the candle flame.

4) Dying too often at hot-drops

Most veterans and seasoned players in Free Fire use hot-drops to farm kill XP and improve their K/D ratio. Sadly, this high-risk, high-reward zone is not for everyone.

Most users tend to land, run about in search of loot or away from opponents, and get eliminated before the early game even properly starts. In this manner, the K/D ratio will never grow or improve.

3) Playing with teammates who are liabilities

After a while of playing solo, gamers eventually look for teammates to join them in-game. They add flavor to the match, and their characters can complement each other's abilities. While this sounds great in theory, the reality is often disappointing.

In most team or squad matches, teammates tend to become a liability. They either rush headfirst into battle or abandon the side at the first sign of danger. At times, they even sabotage the team's efforts for their own amusement.

2) Being careless and dying to zone damage

Getting caught outside the safe zone during games is never good. During the early and mid-game, zone damage is relatively low. However, players don't last very long outside the safe zone towards the end of the game.

Due to carelessness or bad rotations, they end up outside the safe zone and have to fight to make it back to safety. Often this is impossible even while using Ford and Maxim's abilities. In most cases, they perish outside and lower their K/D ratio.

1) Playing too passively or too aggressively

When it comes to Free Fire, most players adopt one playstyle. They either rush at opponents headfirst or camp until the end. While both have their respective uses, they can lead to issues.

At times, users play it too safe or too aggressive. They either get eliminated by running away from opponents or running towards opponents. Irrespective of how they die, their K/D ratio's growth is ultimately stunted.

