5 reasons why most Free Fire players fail to reach Grandmaster rank

Reaching the Grandmaster rank in Free Fire is a title reserved for the best of players. It takes a lot of time, patience, and numerous eliminations to reach the top. Sadly, this is something not everyone can achieve.

In addition to the time constraints, several factors contribute to players not reaching this rank.

While some of these can be actively worked upon and corrected, others cannot.

These may be a few reasons why players are unable to reach Grandmaster rank in Free Fire

5) Skill gap makes it harder to earn points

When playing in ranked mode, even if two players have the same number of points, one is bound to be better than the other. This limits the player's ability to earn points via elimination. Sadly, there is no way to avoid this in any match.

The only solution is for players to practice harder and become the best. This will take a lot of time and patience, but it is achievable. Players can try playing with a seasoned squad to gain more combat experience.

4) Luck of the lobby

Free Fire lobbies are like a mixed box of chocolate. When players enter a match, they don't know what to expect. The player can get the upper hand in some games and easily secure a Booyah. While in others, they are eliminated seconds after landing.

This Russian roulette type of scenario cannot be avoided. Players will have to adapt, improvise, and overcome to win. Additionally, they can even play passively until the end zones to avoid an early exit.

3) Struggling to master different in-game skills

There are numerous skills that players have to master in Free Fire. These don't just improve combat effectiveness, but the odds of winning as well. For instance, to better defend against multiple attackers, learning the 360° gloo wall trick is a must.

This will allow the player to block attacks from all directions and stay safe for a few seconds. In this timeframe, they can heal and plan a counter-attack. Aside from this skill, drag rotation, backward run gloo wall, and no-scope shooting will provide an edge in combat.

2) Solely depending on guns during a match

No matter how powerful the weapon may be, solely relying on guns is not the optimal way to play Free Fire. Players need to understand how to use abilities in different situations and complement them with utility items.

At times, during a fight, a flashbang grenade will be able to do what an assault rifle cannot. Even though it barely does any damage, the enemy will be blinded and easily taken out.

1) Not knowing to use the terrain to gain a tactical advantage

Players need to learn how to use the terrain to their advantage. This will, in theory, provide a solid defensive position with good shooting angles. Sadly, players will often move from one spot to another without worrying about the terrain.

This limits their combat efficiency and hampers the rank push immensely. For instance, if an opponent has a high ground or a good defensive position, the player will be unable to advance. This is only made worse if the safe zone shrinks or supplies are running low.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

