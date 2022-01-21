5 tips to avoid early exits in Garena Free Fire (January 2022)

The worst fate that can befall a player in Free Fire is having to exit the match early. After waiting in a lobby, jumping off the plane, and making it to the ground safely, getting eliminated in a few seconds is not a good feeling.

Fortunately, there are ways to avoid an early exit in every match. While there's no guarantee of securing a Booyah, players can at least make it to the end zones of the game by following these guidelines.

Constantly exiting matches early in Free Fire? Follow these tips to survive longer

5) Avoid hot-drops and the blue zone

Hot-drop zones are great for those who want to secure early-game kills. However, they aren't meant for everyone. Given the fierce fighting that breaks out, most players tend to get eliminated within seconds.

Aside from hot-drop locations, players should also avoid the blue zone. The area offers great early-game loot but it comes at the cost of tough competition. Players will have to fight to claim their reward.

4) Don't engage opponents right after landing

When landing near an opponent in Free Fire, players often tend to flex their muscles and get an early-game kill. Sadly, this works both ways, and if the enemy is using Kla's Muay Thai ability, they will most certainly win.

In such scenarios, it is best to stay away from the opponent. Soon after landfall, the player should go in the opposite direction to find loot. Once geared up, they can then engage any enemy that's nearby.

3) Pick a safe landing area

For beginners or those who are still learning the ropes, landing in a quiet area is the best option for staying alive. Players will be able to loot in peace and take their time to explore the area.

While their K/D ratio won't improve too much, they will be able to stay alive until the end zones. This is also an acceptable strategy for passive or safe players who actively want to avoid fights.

2) Don't jump off the plane last

Jumping off the plane in Free Fire requires perfect timing. If a player jumps too soon or too late, they will miss or overshoot their intended drop location. However, the worst thing to do is jump off the plane last and land at locations which are in the opposite direction of the flight path. Opponents who may have landed in these locations first will be well armed, and players landing late will be greeted with a hail of bullets and an early exit from the match.

1) Avoid playing with random teammates

One of the best features of Free Fire is that players can band together and form squads. instead of dropping onto the battlefield alone, they can fight side-by-side with teammates.

Unfortunately, this is also one of the main reasons why many players exit the game early. While it is fun to play with others, playing with random teammates can have unforeseen consequences.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions only.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee