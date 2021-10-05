5 reasons why most Free Fire players fail to reach higher tiers

Reaching Heroic rank in Free Fire is a dream for many players in-game. The battle is hard-fought, and the road to the top is littered with obstacles. Nonetheless, some do achieve this goal after putting in the time and effort.

However, many players who also set out on this road often fall off or give up without even trying much. Although the task at hand is hard, it's not impossible to achieve.

Top 5 reasons why many Free Fire players fail to reach higher tiers

5) Lack of in-game practice

Playing rank is a serious task in Free Fire. While some players may still be able to climb to the Silver or Gold tier without much issue, rank pushing beyond that without practice will be impossible.

Becoming a seasoned player in-game does not happen in a short span of time, and takes a lot of practice. Even veteran players of other mobile battle royale games will take time to adjust to Free Fire's mechanics and gameplay.

4) Not having powerful characters

Despite having a good set of game skills and a solid playstyle, not having a powerful character can limit a player's ability to rank up fast. To maximize the ability to climb tiers effortlessly, players will need to invest in good characters.

Depending on their playstyle, players can choose between a myriad of characters to use during a match. Some specialize in aggressive abilities, while others are useful as supports. Mastering a few of them will give players an edge during matches.

3) Not being able to adapt

No two Free Fire ranked matches are the same. During a match, players may implement one strategy but will have to change midway to adapt to a given situation.

Being flexible with gameplay styles is of the utmost importance when trying to climb tiers. Not being able to adapt to changing situations, or not willing to, will often end badly for players.

2) Relying only on hip fire

While hip fire is not bad per se, it's highly inaccurate to an extent. While this will not be an issue in casual matches, relying only on hip fire in ranked mode will end in disaster.

Players hoping to push rank and climb tiers with ease will need to practice how to shoot while aiming down sight. This will take a lot of time to master, but will be well worth the effort.

1) Not taking the match seriously

A lot of players in Free Fire play rank just for fun. The entire purpose is not to boast about skills, but to just see how long they can survive during a match. While this is not an issue for casual players, those serious about ranking up should not adopt this mindset.

Players looking to rank up and climb tiers need to enter every match with the mindset of securing a Booyah. A proper game plan must be followed, and players need to clearly think about their strategy for every single match.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the individual opinions of its writer.

