5 reasons why Free Fire players fail to win 4v4 fights during rank push

Squad vs squad fights in ranked Free Fire matches can be unforgiving. Both teams are out to win and will utilize every item in their inventories to make it happen.

While the victories often go to the better team, those who lose out do so due to silly mistakes most of the time. The good news is that these mistakes are minor in nature and can be rectified once identified.

5 mistakes Free Fire players make in ranked squad games

5) Lack of coordination and planning

One of the most common reasons why Free Fire players fail to win 4v4 fights during rank push is due to a lack of coordination. Often teammates will take up strategic positions, but fail to execute their role, leaving the team at a disadvantage.

Other times, the entire plan of attack is not set up correctly or teammates deviate from the plan. When this happens opponents see an opening and apply pressure, which will either force the team to fall back or get eliminated.

4) Picking the wrong characters to use in combination

One of the most common reasons why players fail to win 4v4 fights during a rank push in Free Fire is due to the wrong character combination. While each character's ability may be good in a certain situation, not being able to combine them to maximize combat efficiency is a huge mistake.

Often the entire squad picks aggressive characters that specialize in rushing, and forget to pick supporting characters whose abilities are focused around survivability and healing. While the pure aggressive combo may indeed work for a few teams, not everyone can leverage it to secure Booyahs.

3) Uneven distribution of loot

Finding good loot is a vital aspect when it comes to winning 4v4 fights in Free Fire. However, more important than securing good loot is to ensure that it is distributed evenly so that the team can function.

Many a time during a match teammates will hoard supplies that they don't need rather than share it with other teammates who do. This can lead to tactical disadvantage during the heat of battle.

2) Not knowing how to use character skills efficiently

Often at times, players that have powerful characters don't know how to use them and rely solely on weapons to try and get the job done. This leaves the rest of the team at a huge disadvantage, which opponents can then exploit.

Unlike other battle royale games that focus on gunplay alone, a strategy that focuses on weapons alone is not going to work in Free Fire. Given the amount of utility items and abilities that are present in the game, simply shooting at targets is not going to get the team far.

1) Skill gap between teammates

One of the main reasons why squad vs squad fights in Free Fire don't work out is due to the skill gap.

Often during a team fight, some members of the squad are better at their respective roles than others. This usually leads to a situation where one or more teammates have to be carried during the game, making it harder for the team to function, fight, and win as one cohesive unit.

