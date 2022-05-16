5 reasons to get Mr Waggor pet from new Free Fire MAX event

The free event for pets in Free Fire MAX is still going on, and users can choose between Dreki, Spirit Fox, or Mr Waggor. While the former two are useful, Mr Waggor is the best option in most situations.

His skill, Smooth Gloo, provides gloo walls to gamers amid battle, which can be beneficial in numerous situations. With that being said, here are just a few reasons why they should opt for him in the event.

Why choosing Mr Waggor in Free Fire MAX is a smart choice

5) Gives players free gloo walls

The crowning jewel of Mr Waggor's skill in Free Fire MAX is that users get free gloo walls. At the base level, when there are no gloo wall grenades in the inventory, he will provide one every 120 seconds.

When maxed out, if gamers have less than two gloo wall grenades, Mr Waggor will produce a gloo grenade every 100 seconds. This ensures a steady supply of this utility item to individuals.

4) End zone superiority

Supplies tend to dwindle during the end zones of a Free Fire MAX match. Players who may have once had a large reserve of loot will start feeling the pinch. Depending on the region the end zones form in, gloo walls play a vital role in defense.

This is where Mr Waggor's skill comes to the rescue. If there are no gloo walls left, he will start providing users with a few. This is very useful as they can be rest assured that they won't be left defenseless.

3) Indirect tactical buff

One of the best things about gloo walls is that they can be used in numerous ways. Apart from simply placing one down for protection, they can also be used offensively to block opponents and even climb buildings.

Thus, gamers can gain indirect tactical buffs by getting free gloo walls throughout the match. As long as they can put the utility item to good use, they are bound to succeed.

2) Can trick the skill to make it work overtime

While Mr Waggor is very useful towards the end game of every match, his scope of utility is somewhat limited during the early game. Since gloo wall grenades can be found in abundance, his skill goes to waste.

However, players can do a neat little trick to trigger his skill. By simply dropping gloo wall grenades from the inventory, they can make Mr Waggor produce one for them indefinitely.

1) Benefits entire squad

In addition to throwing down gloo wall grenades to get Mr Waggor to create more, gamers can distribute them to their teammates in squad matches. This has two primary benefits.

The first is that every member of the squad is assured a gloo wall, and secondly, the process of getting free gloo wall grenades can continue indefinitely. Smart Free Fire MAX users will be able to exploit these mechanics to outperform their opponents in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

