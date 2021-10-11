5 reasons why gloo wall is the best utility item in Free Fire

Gloo walls in Free Fire are one of the most important aspects of the game that players need to master. They are a versatile utility item and over the years players have found ingenious ways to use them.

Some may argue that smoke grenades are equally good, and they're not exactly wrong. However, when it comes to the best utility item in the game, it's undoubtedly the gloo wall.

Top 5 reasons why gloo wall is the most valuable and versatile utility item in Free Fire

5) Can be found anywhere on the map

Gloo walls can be found anywhere on the map. Players can land in any location and expect to find a few while looting. Due to it being a meta item in Free Fire, there's never a shortage of them in-game.

If players need more than what they usually find, they can even land in high tier loot areas to secure more of them, or buy them from vending machines in-game as a last resort.

4) Higher chances of finding it as loot on opponents

Gloo walls are a very popular utility item in Free Fire. Due to this, every player will try to find a few while looting. Even those who do not use the item will instinctively pick it up and keep it in their inventory.

This is good because after a firefight, players won't have to look far to replenish their stock of gloo walls during a match. They can simply loot them from enemies that have been eliminated.

3) Deploys immediately

Unlike smoke grenades that take some time after being thrown to activate, gloo walls can be deployed instantly. This provides a massive advantage to Free Fire players who are in tight situations and are being overrun by opponents. They can deploy the utility item in the blink of an eye to gain cover.

2) Provides protection from incoming fire

While some may argue that smoke grenades in Free Fire provide excellent protection from incoming fire, the truth is that they merely hide players in the smoke. If the opponent shoots enough bullets, a few will surely find their mark.

On the other hand, gloo walls provide cover from incoming fire with a 100% guarantee, provided that it does not break. Although the cover can be bypassed by using a grenade, the same can be said for any other circumstance as well.

1) Can reach high areas

Free Fire maps are diverse in nature. They host a plethora of natural landscapes which include things like hills, rocky terrains, flatlands, and even some areas with high tree density. To add to the mix, there are even buildings in-game.

Now, while most players simply use the buildings to take shelter or to loot, others scale them to gain a vantage point. This is done with the help of gloo walls. By stacking them carefully, players can scale a variety of structures in-game, which otherwise would be impossible.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

