5 reasons why players fail to maintain a good K/D ratio in Free Fire

In Free Fire, the two statistics that matter the most are Seasonal Rank and K/D ratio. Players who are able to secure both get invited to high-tier guilds and play with other veteran players in-game.

However, not everyone is able to maintain a good K/D ratio. It takes a lot of effort, time, and practice. While skill-gap is one of the main reasons for a poor K/D ratio, there are several others as well.

What should Free Fire players avoid doing to ensure a good K/D ratio?

5) Playing with high level players

Playing with high level players is both a blessing and a curse. While a lot of tactical and combat experience can be gained, the user will seldom be able to get eliminations in a match.

While this is not necessarily an issue, the problem begins when players start getting eliminated without securing any kills. Due to the high skill-gap that is present, the player will be left with a low K/D ratio.

4) Landing at hot-drops

Seasoned players and veterans land in hot-drop locations to secure early-game kills. They have fine tuned this strategy and use it to great success. However, for the average player, hot-drop zones are a death sentence.

Most players that land in hot-drop zones get eliminated within seconds. While the adrenaline rush is worth dying for over and over again, the K/D ratio suffers immensely.

3) Not using strategy during the match

Most players in Free Fire play for the thrills. They find loot, gear up, and try to shoot their way to a Booyah. While this works during the initial matches, things get harder as time progresses.

When bots are slowly replaced by players, using brute strength no longer works. This is why learning how to outsmart opponents is more beneficial than outgunning them.

2) Using the wrong character build

With so many Free Fire characters to choose from, players tend to buy the ones that look the coolest. While there's nothing wrong with a bit of style, the most important factor to take into account is the utility of the ability.

Choosing and picking random abilities to use on a character is not beneficial. If the playstyle and abilities fail to complement each other, the entire build will become useless. Players will be fighting a losing battle the moment the match starts.

1) Playing too passively

The K/D ratio in Free Fire can be improved in two ways. Players either need to get more eliminations or get eliminated less often. Maintaining a balance between the two is important. Sadly, most are unable to do this.

While aggressive players do get eliminations in every match, passive players tend to lose out. Since they are not actively looking for enemies, their kill count is low. This is only made worse if they fail to win the match. Some passive players tend to exit the match with no kills, which drastically affects their K/D ratio.

