5 tips to break Gloo Wall defenses in Free Fire

Gloo Walls in Free Fire offer a lot of protection to their users and anyone else taking shelter behind them. They are bullet sponges and can soak up significant damage before breaking eventually. This makes them ideal to use for defensive purposes. However, they are not invincible.

Although they can take a beating, these walls will not last beyond a certain amount of time. Additionally, breaking them is not the only way to render a solid Gloo Wall defense useless.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Follow these tips to easily break a Gloo Wall defense in Free Fire

5) Flank them

Although Gloo Walls provide solid defense in a 180-degree arc, the backside is left exposed. Rather than attacking head-on, users can exploit this weakness and go around the Gloo Wall to kill the enemy.

Alternatively, if players manage to get high ground, they can shoot at the enemy hiding behind the Gloo Wall with the help of some good shooting angles. With nowhere left to hide, it won't be long before an easy kill is secured.

4) Use a Flamethrower

Flamethrowers are not the best weapons in the game, but they work wonders against Gloo Walls. Within a few seconds, the heat will literally melt the Gloo Wall out of existence.

Given how powerful the weapon is, even a rare 360-degree Gloo Wall will not be nearly enough to fend off the flames. However, given its limited range, the user will have to risk getting up close to deal damage.

3) Throw Frag Grenades

One of the easiest ways to dismantle a Gloo Wall is throwing Frag Grenades. This can be done by anyone. More importantly, the grenades can be thrown from a safe distance. However, depending on where they land, the damage inflicted may not be enough to crack a Gloo Wall.

If this is the case, multiple grenades will have to be used to get the job done. Nevertheless, since they can be found with ease, using a few shouldn't be a major problem in most instances.

2) Use characters with anti-Gloo Wall abilities

For players who have diamonds to spare, they can easily take on Gloo Walls by using certain Free Fire characters such as Nairi, Skyler, and Xayne. All three of them have abilities that are perfect for bringing down the stubborn, defensive walls.

Nairi's ability, Ice Iron, allows him to deal 20 percent bonus damage to Gloo Walls when using an AR. While Xayne's ability, Xtreme Encounter, when active, allows her to deal 130 percent bonus damage to the walls. That said, the best ability belongs to Skyler. It's called Riptide Rhythm and can destroy up to five Gloo Walls at once.

1) Shoot targets behind the Gloo Wall using the M82B

If destroying Gloo Walls in Free Fire proves to be too difficult, players can opt for an alternative method to ensure the Gloo Walls are ineffective. This can be done by simply shooting through them instead of trying to break them.

Using the M82B sniper rifle, players can shoot and inflict damage on targets behind Gloo Walls. This is a huge psychological shock to any opponent, and they will likely get away from cover to try to escape. If timed correctly, players can easily gun them down when the enemy tries to flee.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh