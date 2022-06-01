5 tips to get more kills and better K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Kill-to-death ratio (K/D ratio) is one of the core first metrics that Free Fire MAX players notice on the profiles of others. Even though it essentially indicates the number of foes the user has defeated, gamers continue to utilize it to evaluate and compare the performance of others.

As a result, every player wishes to increase and maintain their K/D ratio at a greater level. It involves winning more duels without getting traded. Individuals can improve their K/D ratio by a decent margin by following the tips given below over time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Tips to get more kills and improve the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

5) Use of characters and combinations

K is a great character to have in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The character choice in Free Fire MAX mostly depends on the player's preference and play style. However, in this case, they will be required to choose abilities that assist them in racking up more kills or surviving for a longer period. They can pick up characters like Alok, K, and KSHMR that can constantly provide HP without using medkits.

On the other hand, they may also create a combination around them that can further enhance the healing aspect by including Jota and Kapella. At the same time, using Jai will help in taking multiple fights within a short interval.

Users can create combinations around Xayne and Skyler to play aggressively for more frags. All of these can be coupled with Hayato and Shirou which increase armor penetration in Free Fire MAX.

4) Optimized gameplay

Players must balance going all-in in combat and sneakily acquiring kills. Attempts to increase the kill-to-death ratio are frequently doomed by head-on-head combat without superior weapons. Likewise, hiding during the match and not taking down many opponents is not ideal.

Gamers should ensure that they can take down enough opponents before being eliminated. For this purpose, they should only engage in fights in their favor. This may involve sneaking up behind an opponent or even third-partying them.

Users can easily use grenades to decimate their opponents if they are in close proximity. Simultaneously, Gloo Walls can often help survive through fire and take the fight later in the superior position.

3) Being comfortable with all guns and constant practice

Users should be comfortable with all guns (Image via Garena)

Users should be proficient in using weapons in all categories, from SMGs and shotguns to assault rifles and even snipers in Free Fire. This will ensure that gamers can comfortably take on more fights at all ranges.

In the battle royale mode, loot is dispersed randomly. Thus, this becomes extremely significant. Users must also fight the appropriate weapon at the given range and engage in duels with a better firearm.

Additionally, users should practice regularly to improve their skills not only for the particular firearm but also for using important utility items like Gloo Walls and grenades.

2) Teamwork

Teamwork is necessary even while striving to enhance the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX, although this may sound odd in the first instance. When the team is rushing the enemy, and in these circumstances, improved communication will result in several kills due to improved communication.

Likewise, while defending a push, better coordination can surely spare a death and help in taking this ratio even higher. Meanwhile, a known teammate might also provide adequate cover and revive a fallen teammate more often.

1) Avoid hot drops at all costs in a battle royale and avoid rushing in Clash Squad

Avoid hot drops when looking to improve the K/D ratio (Image via Garena)

Hot drops are locations on the map that attract several squads and players due to the higher loot in Free Fire. Users should always avoid these when attempting to increase their K/D ratio. It can sometimes provide an abundance of kills if they first get a hand on the weapons. At the same time, it can lead to instant death in other cases.

In Free Fire MAX Clash Squad mode, gamers can attempt to play for the zone and occupy central compounds and buildings. More likely, they will receive kills when opponents attempt to go aggressive. This is more effective than going straight away for the kills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far