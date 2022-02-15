5 tips to get more kills in Free Fire MAX

In any given Free Fire MAX match, the average player will score no more than five kills. While this is an acceptable number, many are still unhappy with their low K/D ratio. Fortunately, there are ways to get more kills during the match.

By using strategy and careful planning, players will be able to navigate the battlefield and seek out opponents more easily. If the gunfights are executed correctly, a user can secure kills in double digits.

Get better at securing kills in Free Fire MAX by implementing these simple tips

5) Use a good weapon combo

If killing more opponents is the aim of the match, players should use a good weapon combo. Both primary weapons must be well suited to deal with different combat situations.

One must be usable at close to mid-range, while the other must be accurate at mid to long-range. This will ensure that the enemy can be engaged at any distance.

4) Implement strategy during gameplay

While guns play a significant role in combat, brute force is not always the solution. At times, outsmarting the opponent is the better option. Instead of using a full magazine to secure a kill, a well-placed landmine can do the same.

Learning to use utility items will greatly help expand upon usable strategies in-game. With a bit of practice, players will be able to utilize them and gain easy eliminations, at times, without even firing a single shot.

3) Use long-range weapons to eliminate unsuspecting targets from afar

Chasing down opponents or getting close to them to engage is not always an option. At times, the enemy will manage to escape or get into a defensive position. Either scenario will make it hard to press the attack.

To avoid these situations, players should master long-range combat. Being able to snipe opponents from afar and land a headshot will ensure an easy elimination.

2) Play aggressively but safely

The best way to secure kills in Free Fire MAX is to play aggressively. However, this does not mean that the player must disregard their safety during a match. Contrary to general belief, an aggressive player can still play safely.

While core combat and aggressiveness remain, unnecessary risks are removed for calculated ones. Players should only take fights when they have a clear advantage. This will ensure victory during every gunfight.

1) Land in hot-drop zones

The surest way to get more kills in Free Fire MAX is to land at hot-drop zones. While the risks are great, players can earn a lot of kills even before the early-game stage truly begins.

If executed correctly, this method can be used to rake up a lot of kills in just a few matches. This will significantly improve the K/D ratio and simultaneously enhance the player's skill.

