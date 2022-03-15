5 tips to get maximum kills in hot-drops in Free Fire (MAX version)

Hot-drop fights in Free Fire MAX are risky. However, due to these risk-reward dynamics, players can secure multiple kills before the early game even begins.

While shooting at everything that moves may help secure kills, the task has to be approached more systematically. By following a few tips, players can get up to their game and get more kills easily.

Follow these tips to get more kills during hot-drop fights in Free Fire MAX

5) Find a decent close-range to mid-range weapon

Although not all weapons are suitable for combat in hot-drop zones, being picky will not help. With the initial options being limited, players need to rush to secure a decent weapon that can work at close-range and mid-range.

This will allow them to engage targets and hopefully get a few kills. A few good weapons suitable for the task are the SCAR, UMP, and Vector. However, if these cannot be found, anything else that's suitable should be used.

4) Secure good shooting angles

When it comes to gunfights in Free Fire MAX, the player with better skills is usually the victor. However, shooting angles make a huge difference when fighting within locations that feature numerous houses and hiding places.

After landing and securing weapons, players should find a spot that offers protection and a clear view of the battlefield. From this location, they should try to get as many kills as possible before rotating.

3) Force opponents into corners and throw grenades

Players can push their opponents into corners when engaging with opponents in hot-drop zones. Without a means of escape, they'll run out of options and supplies as well.

In these scenarios, shooting at them is a waste of bullets. Instead, players should lob a few cooked grenades into the corner to secure a kill. This will save ammunition and ensure that enemies have no chance to counter-attack.

2) Land in the center of the hot-drop area

To ensure a steady stream of opponents in Free Fire MAX, players should land at the center of the hot-drop zone and lock it down. By doing this, they'll effectively dominate the central point of the area through which opponents will rotate to move around.

With careful planning, players can easily set up kill zones and ambush enemies. However, if out-gunned, escape will become possible and the player might be eliminated.

1) Focusing on one opponent at a time

To get more kills in Free Fire MAX hot-drop zones, players need to focus on one opponent at a time. Even if there are multiple opponents in view, only one should be engaged at any given time.

This will allow the user to focus their attention on one enemy and not get sidetracked by other targets of opportunity. This will also ensure that opponents do not get attacked by multiple opponents at once.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen