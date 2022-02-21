5 tips to improve headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Being able to land headshots is a sure way to secure eliminations in Free Fire MAX. Thanks to the headshot multiplier, the damage output has significantly increased. Opponents that have low health can be taken out with a single bullet, even from an assault Rifle.

However, to shoot accurately, numerous parameters have to be taken into consideration. Players need to take into account many factors to ensure a clean-shot. While trial and error is a good way to learn, the process can be sped up by following and implementing a few tips during a live match.

Top 5 tips to land more headshots in Free Fire MAX

5) When using a shotgun, shoot from point blank range

Shotguns have a wide spread and limited range. This makes them only useful when engaging opponents from up-close. Unfortunately, many players tend to use them from mid-range or from a distance that renders the shot useless.

To fully utilize the power of the shotgun, players need to aim from point-blank range and fire. Given the damage inflicted, even bodyshots will be able to secure elimination if the opponent has low HP.

4) Choose weapons that have low recoil for higher accuracy

While gun skills play a major role in landing headshots, the weapon's stability also has to be taken into consideration. Certain weapons in Free Fire MAX are more stable than others.

They have a lower recoil which enables the user to shoot more accurately with higher consistency. This is useful when shooting full-auto or even while firing in short bursts.

3) Aim down the sight before shooting

Hip-fire mode is the best way to learn how to shoot in Free Fire MAX. During the initial days, a player can learn the basics of shooting by using this technique. However, as time progressives, the hip-fire mode will have to be replaced with the more advanced scoped-in mode.

To use certain weapons in mid-range or long-range combat, players will have to aim down the gun's sight. This will not only improve accuracy but also allow the user to see the target better.

2) Stay within the weapon's effective range

All weapons in Free Fire MAX have a certain effective range. Once the target is beyond that range, the projectile fired will not make contact. Even the best players will be unable to inflict damage on their opponents.

To ensure that this scenario does not occur, users need to understand the maximum distance that the bullet can travel. Doing so will guarantee that every shot fired will hit the intended target in Free Fire MAX.

1) Master drag-rotation to shoot quickly

After mastering scoped-in fire mode, the next step is to learn how to use drag-rotations. Rather than dragging the camera to aim at opponents, this advanced technique can be used to snap-aim onto opponents.

With sufficient practice and implementation, Free Fire MAX players will be able to land headshots effortlessly using this technique. Given its flexibility, it can be used for a wide array of weapons and even works when players want to engage targets that are far away.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan