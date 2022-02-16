5 tips to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Having a high K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX is the sign of a skilled player. It showcases the user's ability to stay alive and outlive the competition while securing kills. It requires a lot of time and practice to perfect this process. Fortunately, increasing the K/D ratio is not a difficult task.

Even beginners can slowly improve upon the statistics by following a few tips. Although it may take a while, it is not impossible to achieve.

Players can improve their K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX by following these simple tips

5) Focus on winning each match

Players need to win games to increase the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX. While it's easier said than done, it will ensure that the death ratio is at its lowest. This means that any kill secured will skyrocket the player's K/D ratio in-game.

Sadly, this is not a realistic approach as bots are replaced with players after the initial few games. This makes winning a bit harder to do. Nevertheless, it shouldn't be impossible to secure a Booyah with a bit of practice.

4) Secure at least five kills every game

To ensure the K/D ratio grows at a nominal rate, players need to secure at least five kills per game. Even if they don't secure a Booyah, the K/D ratio for the match will be 5.

Although it may not seem like much, this is a very high numerical value. If a player manages to sustain this rate throughout their playthrough, they will have amazing statistics in-game.

3) Avoid taking risks if not needed

When fighting opponents in Free Fire MAX, taking unnecessary risks is not a smart idea. While there's a chance to secure a kill, there's also the possibility of being eliminated.

Players need to avoid taking these risks as it can lead to an early exit during gameplay. This will not only hamper the K/D ratio but will also affect the player's morale itself.

2) During the early-game focus on securing good gear

While gear plays no direct role in increasing the K/D ratio, the task becomes difficult without good gear. Players should take their time early in the game and gear up as needed.

Securing enough supplies will ensure that fights go smoothly and the player will not run out of ammo or medkits. This will enable them to enjoy a tactical advantage in-game and overpower opponents.

1) If the opponent has the upper-hand, avoid combat

An attack may be futile if the opponent has a high ground or is in a well-defended position. Players should reconsider their options and decide if an attack is the best course of action.

In most scenarios, it's better to avoid this gunfight or wait for the opponent to come out of hiding before attacking. This will significantly improve the odds of reaching the end zones and reduce the risk of dying.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha