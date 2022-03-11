5 tips to increase K/D ratio with passive playstyle in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Passive playstyles in Free Fire MAX are unique. Players strive to play it safe and avoid combat as much as possible. Yet, they can still improve their K/D ratio with ease in-game.

By following a few tips, playing carefully, and only engaging when needed, players will be able to secure a good K/D ratio. While it may take longer as the number of kills per match is limited, the strategy does work.

Here are few a tips to increase K/D ratio with a passive playstyle in Free Fire MAX

5) Don't hide too much

While a passive playstyle involves hiding and being quiet, overdoing it is not a good idea. If players were to hide for the entire duration of the match, they'd end up getting zero kills.

This will not be a problem if they manage to defeat their final opponent in the end zone and win. But that's an unlikely scenario. In most cases, they'll end up dying with zero kills and ruin their K/D ratio.

4) Try to ambush opponents rather than going for a frontal attack

Although a passive playstyle is more about getting the job done without much fighting, there's no rule stating that one cannot fight. In fact, to improve the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX, even passive players will have to secure a few kills.

Given that their combat experience is rather limited due to playing passively, they need to be careful when engaging opponents. The safest way to do so would be to attack from the back or spring an ambush. With a few good shots, the enemy should go down with ease.

3) Use silencers when attacking

Silencers are not the best attachments when looking to deal more damage in Free Fire MAX. However, they do provide a tactical benefit unlike any other. Weapons fitted with this attachment have their noise suppressed.

In theory, this will allow a player to shoot an opponent from close-range without giving away their position. While it's not foolproof, it'll take them some time to figure out exactly where the shot came from. In this timeframe, the user can easily rotate or secure the kill.

2) Use utility items to gain a tactical advantage

Guns and abilities will no doubt help improve the K/D ratio in-game. However, to be more efficient, players need to learn how to use utility items. These are divided into two types - non-lethal and lethal.

Non-lethal utility items such as smoke grenades and flashbangs can be used to confuse and distract the enemy. Lethal options such as landmines and grenades can be used to deal damage to the enemy.

1) Find good weapons and ample supplies

Before venturing out to find opponents and secure kills, players should always gear up and secure good loot. While weapons and ammo are important, healing supplies will be the main focus.

Since combat will be limited, players need to focus their loot around healing supplies and utility items that aid in-game. Some of the most important items to find are inhalers and gloo wall grenades. This will help turn the tide of any engagement in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Edited by Siddharth Satish