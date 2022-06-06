5 tips to land more headshots in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Headshots are an integral aspect of every battle royale game like Free Fire MAX, BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, and more. It is one of the cleanest and most effective ways of bringing down an enemy quickly.

Despite its charms, headshots are very difficult to land and often bring players into the direct line of fire. Hence, beginners can use some of the tips given below to perform better in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX.

Tips and tricks to get more headshots in Free Fire MAX

1) Sensitivity settings

Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for quick movements and headshots (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers can tweak their sensitivity settings to ensure better performance. Here are some recommended settings that they can opt for if they want quick movement and accurate headshots:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 78

AWM Scope: 64

Free Look: 100

However, players are advised not to play directly in ranked matches once they have changed their sensitivity settings. They need to practice and see if the settings are compatible with their playstyle.

By trying out different settings, they will develop a feel for what seems right, and will be able to fine-tune their muscle memory even further.

2) Better choice of weapon

Free Fire MAX has a vast range of weapons that deal good damage. When it comes to headshots, mobile gamers have to ensure that they are able to inflict proper damage and are accurate.

Sniper rifles are a good choice when it comes to long range matches, in case of short to medium ranges, mobile gamers must always opt for an assault rifle or sub-machine gun.

Once players get a hang of using such weapons, they'll be able to control recoil much better, allowing greater percentage of headshots. Here are some of the best gun combinations that they can try out for aggressive matches.

3) Proper scopes

Using a proper scope must be at the top of the priority list if players want to excel in taking headshots in Free Fire MAX. Using the scope, they can improve their aim and fire accurate shots to take down opponents.

Mobile gamers will need to find a gun that is pre-fitted with a scope (usually a sniper). Otherwise, they must scour the grounds and find one (4X/6X) to attach it to their assault rifles/sub-machine guns.

4) Character selection

Rafael and D-bee are two of the best passive characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are over 40 different characters that Free Fire MAX gamers can choose from and they will definitely have to use them to their strength. There are two passive characters whose abilities can be used to reap benefits – D-bee and Rafael.

Using Rafael will ensure that enemies lose HP faster, along with causing a silencing effect on snipers and marksman rifles. D-bee, on the other hand, can be used to improve accuracy.

5) Training grounds

One cannot deny that headshots are not that easy to accomplish. It takes days of practice to perfect headshot-taking skill and not get accidentally downed by the opponent.

Hence, all players should head over to the training grounds to practice headshots. They should start by controlling their recoil with no scope, gradually progressing to high-maginification attachments.

By doing this, not only will they train muscle memory to control recoil, but they will also develop faster reflexes. Once they are able to aim better, they can try it out in ranked matches.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.

