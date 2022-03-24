5 tips for looting more in Free Fire MAX

A sure-shot way of obtaining Booyah in any game of Free Fire MAX is by securing good loot early on in the game. This will help players in surviving until the end of the game.

Some players may consider looting to be an art, and for them, it may come off as an easy activity to undertake. But on the flip side, players who are unable to loot efficiently are more often than not underprepared. Fortunately, by following a few tips, a solution can be created.

Follow these tips to get better at looting in Free Fire MAX

5) Have a laid-out plan in advance

A common mistake that players make is deciding what to loot and how to loot after the match is in full swing. In a heated game of Free Fire MAX, every second on the battlefield is precious and should not be wasted.

Any player jumping into battle should be ready with a looting plan before landing in the drop zones. This is very important for ranked matches and 1v4 situations.

4) The blue zone is profitable and safe

Arguably one of the riskiest places to land in-game is the blue zone. The blue zone tends to provide players with hefty rewards in the form of excellent loot during the early game.

Although the blue zone is relatively safer than most hot-drop areas, a player cannot simply write off any chances of confrontation or battle. Nevertheless, the reward greatly outweighs the risks.

3) Keep marking and tracking the loot path

Another crucial aspect of being a successful player in Free Fire MAX is something known as loot pathing. This is a technical aspect or strategy that helps increase the looting speed.

For instance, while picking a route to rotate from, players often forget about looting. This is where loot pathing comes into play. By selecting a route through areas that offer good loot, players can resupply without going, of course, while still reaching their destination swiftly.

2) Know the objects properly

A key aspect of looting efficiently is not just having a plan but also being able to recognize the objects that are available for loot. Any player figuring out the objects for long will waste a lot of time.

Players must focus on reducing downtime by being able to identify objects at a glance. This will allow them to loot faster and be able to sort out items at astonishing speeds.

1) Choosing a good loot location

A huge differentiating factor between winners and losers in Free Fire MAX is the choice of loot locations. Finding a good location in the early stages of the game can help players get an edge over their opponents.

There are numerous good drop locations spread across all maps. However, only a handful have good loot potential for all players. Those who want to take a bit of a risk for good loot can also land in hot-drop zones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

