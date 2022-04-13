5 tips to maintain K/D ratio like pro players in Free Fire

Maintaining a decent K/D ratio in Free Fire is not a walk in the park. With dozens of factors affecting gameplay and the outcome of every match, players have to be careful while looking for ways to improve their scores.

Nevertheless, while the task is not easy, neither is it impossible. Users can easily maintain their K/D ratio by following a few tips and implementing them in every match.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Want to maintain a good K/D ratio in Free Fire? These pointers may help

5) Try and win the match

One of the easiest ways to ensure a good K/D ratio is by winning every match. As long as gamers are to win the game, their death count will be mitigated. This guarantees that a low kill count will not negatively affect the ratio.

However, winning every match is not something that can always be achieved. Depending on the lobby and skill gap, things can get tricky. This is something that individual players need to adapt to and overcome.

4) When playing with a squad, avoid leading a rush attack

Rush-attacks are strongarm tactics that gamers use to force opponents into submission or cause them to abandon their defensive positions. Whatever be the end goal, this tactic can fulfill it.

During a rush, one teammate always leads while the others follow. Users looking to maintain their K/D ratio should avoid leading the charge. Despite using gloo walls for protection, things can go wrong at any time.

3) Avoid getting into 1v4 situations

During a squad match in Free Fire, players often get separated from the main team. This happens for numerous reasons, such as scouting the terrain ahead or looking for loot.

While there's nothing wrong with these tactics, users need to be careful and avoid getting into 1v4 situations. Given the enemy's numerical superiority, the chances of survival are rather slim. Being killed is all but a guarantee.

2) Know when to stop chasing after opponents

One of the easiest ways to improve the K/D ratio in Free Fire is by securing multiple kills in each match. Even if gamers don't get a Booyah, the K/D score will not be affected to a large extent.

However, in the pursuit of opponents, players sometimes don't know when to stop. They often chase opponents and get lured into a trap or an ambush. Rather than securing a kill, they give the enemy a free elimination during the early game.

1) Don't play too aggressively or passively

The K/D ratio can be improved in Free Fire in two ways: killing opponents or winning a match. Owing to this, several gamers tend to adopt playstyles seated at the extreme ends of the spectrum.

They either go all-out in warfare or camp until the very end zone in hopes of killing the last enemy standing. While both these tactics work, the rate of success is variable and depends on several factors. In most scenarios, this will not pan out for users.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

