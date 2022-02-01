5 tips to play against Chrono users in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Although Chrono may have been nerfed in the Free Fire OB31 update, his ability still has some fight left in it. While the force field has gone from playing an offensive role to a defensive role, it is still potent in combat if used correctly.

In fact, many players are still unable to counter his force field and get outplayed because of it. Fortunately, there are ways to get around this problem and easily defeat Chrono in combat.

Learn how to defeat Chrono in Free Fire by following these tips

5) Cook grenades and throw at the forcefield

When engaged in battle in Free Fire, the first thing that Chrono users will do is deploy the force field and stay within it. Thanks to its ability to absorb 800 damage, shooting at it will make no difference.

Fortunately, there's a neat trick that can be used to eliminate the user within. Once the force field is deployed, players can cook grenades and throw them at the target. If timed correctly, they should explode just as the force field's duration ends. This will cause massive damage to the target.

4) Aim down sight and keep the weapon locked on target

Since Chrono cannot shoot through the force field anymore in Free Fire, standing in front of it is relatively safe. However, keep in mind that opponents can still exit the force field and open fire at any time.

To avoid being shot at, players can aim down sight and lock onto the opponent. The moment they exit the force field or its duration ends, they can be fired at with high accuracy. If the player manages to land headshots, an elimination is guaranteed.

3) Trick the Chrono user to waste the ability before engaging

During combat, most Chrono users deploy the shield the moment they take damage. This ensures that they stay safe and protected. When the shield is up, no damage is taken and a counter-attack can be launched.

To overcome this problem, players need to feint an attack and force them to waste their ability. Given the high cooldown time, the ability won't be ready to use for a while. Without the force field, the player can easily charge in and secure an elimination.

2) Use Xayne's ability in combat

Xayne's ability in Free Fire is called Xtreme Encounter and is the perfect counter for Chrono's shield. When the ability is activated, the user deals 130% damage to the force field. Depending on the weapon being used, the player will be able to destroy it in mere seconds.

Although this tactic relies on brute force rather than strategy, it is an effective way to deal with Chrono in combat. Once the shield is down, users can easily eliminate the opponent as well.

1) In closed spaces, enter the force field to attack

If a Chrono user deploys the force field in a closed space, players will not have anywhere to go. The best option in these situations is to enter the force field itself. Once inside, the player can easily shoot at the opponent.

However, given the fact that the opponent will be able to shoot as well, the outcome of the fight will be decided by whoever shoots first. SMGs will be the best weapon for the job.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Should Chrono be buffed? Yes. No. 2 votes so far