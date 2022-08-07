5 tips to push rank in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has two different ranked seasons for Clash Squad and Battle Royale. With the start of any new ranked season, the entire community begins their journey to push their ranks and reach the top tiers. However, not everyone is able to achieve their goals.

Many novice players get stuck in the lower tiers, despite the constant practice and hours-long grind to reach the higher ranks. If the reader is one such player, then the tips below will surely help them attain a better rank in the battle royale title.

Top 5 Free Fire MAX tips for pushing rank and reaching higher tiers

5) Warm up before matches

Playing a few unranked matches or practicing in the combat zone on the training island is an excellent way to warm up. However, many players immediately enter ranked matches after opening the game only to fail miserably, losing more BR points and CS ranked-mode stars.

Users should never neglect the warm-up part as it is an important thing to do before the first match of the day. It allows gamers to get used to gunplay before stepping into ranked games.

4) Avoid solo queues when playing duo or squad matches

It is better to have a duo partner or a squad (Image via Garena)

Unless Free Fire MAX players participate in solo BR ranked matches, solo queuing is often detrimental while pushing rank. Frequently, gamers will get paired up with teammates who are not on the same level or who do not communicate or provide adequate support during the match. This will inevitably lead to a quick loss.

Instead, users should try to find a partner for duo matches or a squad they can rely on to push their ranks. Over time, this will contribute to the team's chemistry, allowing them to win more games.

3) Choose the right character and pet

Characters have to be appropriately selected by users in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Characters and pets are two of the most important aspects of Free Fire MAX because they come equipped with skills and abilities. However, they must be compatible with the player's playstyle; only then can the gamer get the upper hand.

Moreover, different characters and pets are effective in different modes. For example, playing Notora or Misha in CS mode is of little use, while Antonio may not be the ideal choice for BR style, even though players begin with 250 HP. In terms of pets, Spirit Fox and Falco may not have any practical application in the CS mode.

That said, characters such as K, Alok, Dimitri, Skyler, A124, and others can be used in any game mode due to their powerful ability. Players can create a combination of these active skills to increase their effectiveness.

They should also check if the right character and pet have been equipped before the match starts.

2) Use the right approach

Individuals must have the right approach in the ranked matches (Image via Garena)

While pushing rank in Free Fire MAX, gamers must first perfect their strategy. For instance, landing in hot drops during ranked battle royale may be enjoyable but is undoubtedly not ideal for increasing your rank.

It is essentially a double-edged sword, as players may either rack up several kills or be swiftly eliminated. Thus, a relatively safe landing spot is preferable, where gamers can collect a few weapons before getting into fights.

Even in Clash Squad matches, a balanced approach, as opposed to an aggressive one, is frequently the key to winning more games. Players should concentrate on controlling strategic locations and wait for their opponents to show up. This could quickly get them more kills.

1) Effective utility usage

As players advance through the ranks in Free Fire MAX, the importance of utility usage gradually increases. This includes Gloo Walls and the grenade in particular. While traversing open terrain in BR mode or under fire, the walls provide instantaneous cover.

Users should place Gloo Walls close to their character to reduce the possibility of taking damage while they are healing themselves or reviving teammates. When it comes to grenades, a well-timed one may eliminate numerous opponents and swing the match in favor of the player.

Gamers can also use the training island to improve their utility skills.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

