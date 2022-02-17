5 tips to rank up faster in Free Fire MAX

Ranking up in Free Fire MAX is not a difficult task. With enough practice and patience, players will be able to secure points to climb up the ranks with ease. Although the process is simple enough, a few things can be done to increase the efficiency of the task.

By following a few tips and implementing certain strategies in-game, players can earn more points easily. This will allow them to surpass their contemporaries and rank up faster.

Rank up faster in Free Fire MAX by utilizing these simple tips and tricks

5) Secure kills when conditions are favorable

When playing solo or as a squad, knowing when to hold back during an engagement is vital. While gaining kills may be necessary to score points and rank up, not every fight can be won.

Players should pick and choose fights only when they have a clear tactical advantage. This will ensure that the odds of winning are at their highest while keeping the margin for error at a minimum.

4) Win more matches

Although winning matches is easier said than done, players will have to try their best as it helps with ranking up. While there are other alternatives to winning, this method provides the most amount of points.

Additionally, winning matches improves the K/D ratio, helping the player stand out from the crowd. They are more likely to be approached by high-level guilds and other players for collaborative purposes.

3) Survive until the final end zone

The end zone in Free Fire MAX is a "break it or make it" region. This is the final hurdle before players can secure a Booyah. Unfortunately, given the tough competition, very few players can survive long.

Nevertheless, to earn points and rank up in-game, one must only reach the end zone. While winning would have been the icing on the cake, this is still a viable way to rank up easily.

2) Master different techniques to improve capabilities in combat

While simple "point and shoot" or "run and gun" techniques are viable in the lower ranks, they lose their utility as the player levels up. To adapt to this changing landscape, players must improve upon their skills.

Skills such as "drag rotation" and "360° gloo wall" must be mastered to stand a chance in the higher ranks. Without knowing how to execute these techniques, a player will not be able to last long in combat.

1) Play with a good team

Playing with a team is one of the easiest ways to rank up fast in Free Fire MAX. With good coordination and timely communication, opponents will not stand a chance in battle.

Furthermore, playing with a team allows players to use abilities that have squad-wide bonuses and complement other abilities. This increases combat effectiveness and makes securing kills much easier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu