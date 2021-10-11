5 tips to rank up faster in Free Fire (October 2021)

Ranking up is a complex task in Free Fire. Depending on the skill level and hours of practice put into the game, players will find it easy or difficult.

While there are many things they can do to rank up faster, certain aspects help more holistically. Understanding which to prioritize is the key to making the rank-up process less challenging.

Some suggestions work best when ranking up quick in Free Fire

5) Use the right character

Although there are several characters to choose from in Free Fire, some are undoubtedly better than others. While a lot depends on playstyle and personal choice, a few characters out-perform others in every way.

Be that as it may, gamers not only have to pick a good character but the right one as well. In certain situations, having a suitable ability is more valuable than having the strongest one.

4) Use pets to gain combat advantage

Like characters in Free Fire, pets have unique abilities too. Although they are not as powerful as certain characters, they are strong enough to make any investment worthwhile.

With the right combination, players can become self-sufficient and dominate the match with ease. They must keep in mind that though pets are helpful, if used in the wrong playstyle, their ability doesn't matter at all.

3) Play with an experienced team

One of the best modes to rank up faster in Free Fire is playing with an experienced team. This will not only make matches more fun, but users can learn from each other as well.

Furthermore, when playing with an experienced team, any skill gaps that gamers might have are filled in, as the other members compensate for the loss. This will also help them to rank up beyond their current skill level.

2) Perfect landing to secure early game loot

Landing in Free Fire is an easy task. However, perfecting a landing every time is hard. Users need to take into consideration multiple factors before jumping to perfect it. Once mastered, this will be hugely beneficial.

Additionally, landing early will help gamers secure good loot, which is essential to push ranks in-game. The better the loot secured earlier in the game, the more the chances of notching a Booyah.

1) Master using gloo walls

Mastering and perfecting how to deploy gloo walls is an essential skill in Free Fire. As players climb the ranks, the competition becomes more challenging. Opponents have hours of practice and are deadly accurate with their weapons.

Also Read

Despite the accuracy, being able to deploy a gloo wall can save gamers from taking some damage. The ultimate goal for anyone is to perfectly do the 360° gloo wall trick in-game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Do you play Rank BR in Free Fire? Yes. No. 0 votes so far