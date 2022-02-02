5 tips to rank up faster in Free Fire Ranked Season 25

Free Fire Ranked Season 25 will end in a few days. Players have a little over two weeks to rank up and earn their rewards in-game. Unfortunately, with the introduction of the Master tier, leveling up has become more challenging.

Players now have one more hurdle to jump over before reaching the ultimate rank. Nevertheless, the task at hand is not impossible. By following a few tips, players can improve their gameplay and rank up easily.

These tips can be implemented during gameplay to rank up faster in Free Fire Ranked Season 25

5) Play passive

Players need to play it safe when they want to rank up consistency in-game. While a passive playstyle will provide fewer points for each match, the players will make it to the end of the game with ease.

While engaging opponents is not forbidden, players should do it safely. Taking risks during combat should be avoided. Only when a tactical advantage is secured should the user engage an opponent.

4) Don't rush opponents blindly

When rushing solo or with a squad, blinding rushing towards the target is not a good idea. Players need to plan out the rush and keep objectives in mind. Rushing against a well-entrenched opponent or squad will end badly.

Players should rely on a healthy mix of firepower, character abilities, and utility items to make the rush easier. Using them in conjunction with each other will improve the odds of winning.

3) Only play with a squad that has good communication and coordination

At times, playing solo matches in Free Fire becomes monotonous. Players lose concentration, and the rank push comes to a grinding halt. To overcome this issue, playing with a squad is the best option.

However, when playing with a squad, players need to ensure that the team is well coordinated and communicate with each other. Without either, the squad will falter in battle and players will get an early exit from the match.

2) Carefully choose character abilities to ensure maximum efficiency

When building a character combo for ranked matches, players need to ensure that they have abilities that complement each other. Additionally, the abilities also have to suit the playstyle in-game.

For instance, a player using the "Limelight" ability will have to engage opponents to make it stronger. Playing passively and avoiding active combat will keep the ability grounded.

1) Use utility items

One of the easiest ways to win matches and rank up faster is learning every aspect of the game. This includes knowing how to use weapons, tactics, techniques, and utility items.

While the gloo wall is the most commonly used item in Free Fire, there are several others that players need to get familiarized with. Smoke can be used to break an opponent's line of sight, decoy grenades can confuse the enemy, and flashbangs can blind them. Mastering all of them is essential.

