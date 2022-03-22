5 tips to reach Heroic rank in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

The prevailing ranking system of Free Fire MAX has numerous ranked tiers, among which Heroic, Master, and Grandmaster are the top three. Players are provided with a badge reflecting the rank tier that makes them feel more accomplished than others with lower ranks.

However, getting those top tiers isn't that easy. Users need to focus on survival and passive gameplay instead of playing just for kills. Indeed, newbies can push their ranks to Heroic by following a few tips and strategies.

Five pointers to reach Heroic Rank in Free Fire MAX

Several factors affect rank points in BR mode, making it a bit of a struggle for gamers. Nevertheless, they can go through the following points to grab maximum ranking points in every BR ranked game:

1) Perfect location for landing

Landing is the initial step to enter the battlegrounds of Free Fire MAX that determines the future pathway. The proper way to land is to first mark the location on the map before ejecting from the airplane.

There are multiple drop locations, but choosing the safest one becomes the top priority for a rank push. The edges on the map with relatively low loot available can be perfect landing spots. This is usually because aggressive players avoid landing around these locations.

Users can steadily move through the edges and keep adding equipment to their inventory. However, they must be quick as the safe zone takes no time to shrink.

2) Zone prediction & early rotation

Safe zones direct BR matches in Free Fire MAX. Survivors must follow them to win the battle. Due to uncertainty, no one knows the exact location of the next safe zone, but its occurrence can be predicted to some extent.

It is confirmed that the next zone will contain the center of the previous zone. Therefore, gamers should mark a shelter near the center as soon as the first zone appears. Subsequently, they should start rotating through the edges to capture the cover.

3) Use of vehicles

For some time now, vehicles have been enormously used in the Free Fire community. The trend was first seen in esports tournaments.

Vehicles are an excellent means for zone rotation and quick location change. Their use in ranked matches can aid users in escaping from intense combat and even heal while in motion.

Misha's ability is one of the critical reasons for the initiation of this new meta. While using her abilities, foes find it challenging to target players driving a vehicle, and damage taken is reduced with an increase in driving speed.

4) Use of nades and landmines

Even if there are enough grenades and landmines in the inventory, most gamers forget to use them. This is a sign of inexperienced gamers, as the perfect use of explosives can give easy kills that will ultimately help gain rank points.

Landmines should be placed strategically, while only cooked and calculated nades are to be thrown. The combo of Alvaro's character ability and Beaston's pet ability can be equipped for better nading.

5) Summon Airdrops

Summon Airdrops are widely used in the Free Fire esports community. This is due to its benefits in passive and survival gameplay. The airdrops usually have high aptitude weapons like the grenade launcher (M79), M249, SVD, AWM-X, etc.

It can be used during the end zones. Getting a grenade launcher in the drop can be deadly for opponents. However, players need to have patience as it takes a significant amount of time to be charged.

Note: The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

