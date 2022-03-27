5 tips to rush like professional players in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX players are always looking for an improved K/D ratio. One of the most straightforward ways to achieve this target is by adopting aggressive gameplay.

However, going overboard and rushing opponents without much thought is not the best way to go about things. Players are bound to end up being eliminated early in the game. Thankfully, by following a few tips, they can minimize the risk of dying and perfect the 'rush' formula during matches.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Master rush-attacks in Free Fire MAX by using these simple tips

5) Using the right character combinations

Using character combinations has become one of the go-to tactics players have started utilizing to the fullest. This can be used while playing squads or solo matches.

Any player with good game sense and technical skills can further improve their aggressive gameplay by using combinations like Jota + Maro + Kelly + K. This will enhance combat capabilities and make it easier to secure kills.

4) Scout the area before rushing

Players should not start rushing their opponents without any strategic thinking. Before rushing, the area should be scouted for anything that can be used to gain an advantage. This can be high ground, hard-cover, or even a simple wall.

Furthermore, if possible, players should quietly get close to their target before opening fire. This will allow them to close the gap effortlessly and make it easier to get into close range.

3) Keep track of the damage

A rookie mistake to make while rushing opponents is not to keep track of the damage inflicted on opponents. Many players do not keep track of this and may stop firing abruptly during combat. With HP to spare, their opponents will retreat and heal.

Additionally, players must keep track of their hit points to ensure they don't get knocked down or die. Often in the heat of battle, many forget to use medkits or inhalers when their HP is low.

2) Be careful when rushing houses

Often when rushing houses in Free Fire MAX, players go unprepared and die. This happens mainly because opponents often hide in blind spots inside the house.

To avoid this typical scenario, players should first throw grenades and flashbangs into the house. Even if they don't kill the opponent, they will injure or displace them. This makes it less risky to rush the house.

1) Under the layout of the land

Free Fire MAX players who plan on mastering rush-attacks must first know the layout of the land. Being familiar with the area will help execute the perfect rush attack.

A good understanding of the maps and locations will allow players to outsmart their opponents. Rather than attacking from the most anticipated route, players can flank or divide and conquer when playing with a squad.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar