5 tips for sniping better in Garena Free Fire

Consistently landing headshots in Free Fire will allow players to dominate the battlefield. This skill will ensure that most engagements will end with a few bullets being exchanged. However, to become proficient with snipers, a lot of time and practice will be needed.

Nevertheless, there are a few tips that users can employ to snipe better. While they will not be able to land headshots with every shot fired, the shots will at least land on target every time.

Implement these pointers to snipe better in Free Fire

5) Practice firing with ARs while aiming down sight

To use snipers proficiently, aiming down sight will be necessary. However, shifting from hip-fire mode to scoped-fire mode will be difficult. Users will have to relearn many techniques to shoot with accuracy.

An easy method would be to practice shooting with an AR while being scoped in. This allows gamers to familiarize themselves with this technique and develop the skills needed to use a sniper.

4) Learn how to track targets and keep steady aim

Unlike other weapons, tracking targets through the lens of a sniper's scope is challenging. Due to the extreme zoom, most players tend to overshoot at the target and lose them.

Sadly, there's no easy quick-fix to this problem. Users will have to learn this skill to improve accuracy. They can customize sensitivity settings and reduce their panning speed while scoping in to make it easier.

3) Practice with weapons that feature 4x scope before using 8x

Looking at targets through an 8x scope is not easy. Given the distance, at times, they appear as dots on the horizon, making it hard for gamers to be accurate with their shots. Nevertheless, there is a solution to this problem.

Players should find and use weapons that offer 4x scope attachments, which will be great for practicing shooting at a relatively long range. Once this skill has been mastered, they can tackle the 8x scope that accompanies snipers.

2) Aim for center of mass

Headshots are a sure way to one-shot targets in Free Fire. Even without Maro's Falcon Fervor, getting eliminations is almost always guaranteed. Unfortunately, most gamers tend to miss landing headshots.

Thankfully, this shouldn't be an issue in most instances. Given how powerful a sniper rifle is, body shots will work wonders as well. Although it may take a few more bullets to get the job done, securing the kill is all that matters.

1) Finding good vantage point for better firing angles

Although snipers are potent weapons in Free Fire, they are rendered useless without a clear line of sight. If users cannot see the target, they cannot shoot accurately.

To overcome this problem, they need to find a vantage point, which can be natural high ground, a guard tower, or even the roof of a building. Additionally, shooting from an elevated angle will make landing headshots easier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

